MANKATO — Forward Brady Williams missed his fourth straight game with a back injury, and guard Malik Willingham injured his leg in Friday's night win over St. Cloud State.
Guard Harrison Broadis grimaced nearly every time there was contact, walking gingerly with a sore back.
Injuries were a problem, as was foul trouble, for the Minnesota State men's basketball team, which lost 85-76 to Minnesota-Duluth in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
"We knew who was going to be out, but we all put in the work daily, and it's the next man up mentality," senior guard Trevor Moore said. "I thought we all played hard, but it wasn't enough."
Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler doesn't usually let players stay in the game after getting two fouls in the first half, but the short roster forced him to use Moore, and others, after getting tagged twice.
Moore had two 3-pointers in the first four minutes as the Mavericks led 11-7. After sitting for a few minutes, Moore came back with a post basket and a four-point play to get the Mavericks out of an offensive lull and tie the game at 31 with five minutes remaining in the first half.
Moore made a pair of free throws in the final seconds, but Minnesota-Duluth kept a 41-38 lead at halftime. Moore had 18 points in the half.
"It's always good for a shooter to get that first one and the rim gets bigger," Moore said. "I just feed off my teammates. Shout out to them for finding me when I was open."
Minnesota State tied the game at 47, but Minnesota-Duluth led the final 16 minutes. The Mavericks drew within three a few times in the last eight minutes but could never get even.
Moore finished with a season-high 27 points, playing most of the second half with four fouls. He was 7 of 19 from the field, with four 3-pointers, and 9 of 9 at the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds and three assists.
"I thought he really played within himself, really on both ends," Margenthaler said. "We need him to do that every night."
Braudis ended up with 16 points, and Kyreese Willingham scored 13 points. The Mavericks were called for 23 fouls, 10 more than Minnesota-Duluth.
"A lot of guys got an opportunity to play tonight, and they made the most of it," Margenthaler said. "When we get everybody back and healthy, that will help us."
Minnesota State (12-4, 6-4 in Northern Sun) is on the road next weekend, starting Friday at Minnesota Crookston. The injured players might not be back by then, but the games will go on.
"We all trust in each other, one to 16, and we know we all put in the work," Moore said. "We knew the competition tonight was going to be good, so we had to lock in, especially on defense. We know every guy out there is going to put everything on the line."
