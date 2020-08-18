No team meals or sleepovers. No camping trips or alumni meets.
It’s going to be a unique fall sports season for local high-school athletes, but it beats nothing at all.
“It’s my senior year so it’s my last first day,” West’s senior swimmer Ellie Schindle said. “It’s nice to see how the team is looking; it’s exciting.
“For a while, it didn’t look like it would be happening, so I’m glad we’re able to have a season.”
On Monday, high-school athletes across Minnesota began practicing for the fall seasons. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no football or volleyball on Monday, but that didn’t stop athletes in boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming from enjoying this day.
“I got a little worried when colleges started cancelling stuff,” said senior Tyler Erickson, who was about to start his first practice with the Loyola/Cleveland cross country team. “I’m just glad we’re doing this. I’m thankful for what we have when some sports don’t have anything.”
The Minnesota State High School mandated that sports can be conducted if strict health and safety protocols are in place. The length of the season has been shortened by 20%, with 30% fewer competitions against conference, section or local opponents.
For swimming, all meets will be conducted virtually, meaning West, which will be using the Mankato East pool for its meets, will swim at one location, while the opponent competes at another. The times will then be compared to score the meet.
“It’s always fun to see other teams,” Schindle said. “You get more pumped up when you’re right there, competing against each other.”
Cross country is limited to three team meets, which makes them a bit less competitive. The training will be the same, but the Loyola/Cleveland team will run in smaller groups, per state rules.
“I’m glad we’re doing something,” Erickson said. “I’ve been training all summer, but it’s definitely more fun to run with my friends.”
Tennis can start having matches on Aug. 24, with other sports starting on Aug. 27.
Soccer can play 11 matches so the Mankato East girls will play an all-Big Nine Conference schedule. There’s no decision yet on the possibility of section playoffs and state tournaments to end the season, but if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s take everything one day at a time.
“I’m super excited,” said Syd Prybylla, one of two seniors on the East girls soccer team. “I’ve been waiting for this day all summer, and we’re finally out here, having fun. Everybody is out here trying to get ready for the season.”
There will be fall training for football and volleyball, which have been postponed until spring, starting on Sept. 14. Traditional spring sports will also have a fall practice period that begins Oct. 5.
Mankato East senior Megan Geraets knows the pain of missing a season. She is a state-level performer in track and field, which was shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she didn’t want to lose her final soccer season, too.
“We’re going to do what we can,” Geraets said. “I’m glad we’re having a season; it’s better than nothing. I don’t want to lose another season. I’m happy that we’ll be able to play.”
