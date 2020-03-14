High school sports ended a little early with Friday's cancelation of the rest of the postseason, which included the girls basketball state semifinals and finals and the remaining boys basketball section and state tournaments, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here's a collection of photos of area teams and athletes in section and state play.
It was fun while it lasted
- Photos by Pat Christman and Jackson Forderer
