For all intents and purposes, the class of 2020’s spring and summer athletic aspirations had been left for dead.
When COVID-19 came into the picture, the high school spring sports season was canceled. Shortly following that, the American Legion baseball season was canceled, which seemed to completely close the door.
But two weeks ago, Gov. Tim Walz cracked the door back open when he allowed outdoor games to resume.
As soon as that happened, an email chain between the Big Nine Conference baseball coaches started, and from that, the Legion ball season was reborn. Sort of.
“It’ll look a little bit different, but just to get back to something normal is really important for these kids,” Mankato East baseball coach Micah Degner said. “They’ve been waiting almost a full year now to get back and play baseball.”
The “National” and “American” teams of the past are not coming back in 2020. The national American Legion canceled all its seasons this summer, and that decision still stands.
Instead, a new league has been formed, and the Mankato teams will operate under the umbrella of the Mankato Area Youth Baseball Association. The Mankato West/Mankato Loyola team will be referred to as “Mankato 18U West/Loyola,” while the team from East will simply be “Mankato 18U East.”
Degner will coach the team from East, while National Legion coach Jamie Mulvihill will coach the West/Loyola team.
The new league will consist mostly of Big Nine teams and will play Tuesday and Thursday nights. There will be a single-elimination tournament in early August to determine a champion.
“It’s so hard and it takes so much time to make sure that you’re game ready,” Mulvihill said. “If you would have had these kids not throwing a baseball or hitting for a year, that would have been detrimental to their development.”
For nine graduated seniors on the East team, and four on the West/Loyola team, this is exactly what was needed. After missing out on the final months of high school and all that goes with that, this opportunity will provide some degree of closure.
“You don’t even know. It feels amazing to be back out on the field and to be with all my friends and buddies again,” Mankato West graduated senior Ben Maes said. “A lot of them I haven’t seen since school was shut down.”
Added Mankato East graduated senior Grant Hermer: “We had a lot of things end abruptly, but it’s good to play with the guys you’ve been growing up with all along.”
Next month Maes will start college at Bethany Lutheran, while Hermer will head for the University of Minnesota. Maes will play baseball for the Vikings, but for Hermer and many others, the next month will be more about the people than the baseball development.
That won’t be the case for underclassmen, though, as they still have high school ball to play. To accommodate them, Degner said there will be 17U teams for each side of town, to replace the VFW season that was also canceled.
“If we had missed a full season for our youth and our high school kids, I think it would have really hurt the sport,” Degner said. “Being the first sport back, at least to be playing games, is helpful to get kids re-energized and focused on baseball.”
