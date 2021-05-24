MANKATO — Mankato Loyola is starting over with girls basketball, and the new head coach will be Khamprasong Chantharak.
On Monday, Loyola announced that Chantharak has been hired as the girls basketball coach as the Crusaders bring back their own varsity program.
“Family is really important,” Chantharak said. “When we moved to the St. Peter area, we made a small circle, and if head-coaching jobs opened, I would apply because it’s been a dream of mine to run my own program.”
Chantharak, who prefers to go by the nickname Air, is a special-education teacher at St. Peter. He and his wife Whitney have a 3-year-old daughter Raegan.
Chantharak, 31, was the boys basketball coach at Tri-City United in 2017-18 and has been an assistant with the St. Peter boys program for the last three seasons.
He has coached in the Minnesota Rise program and run private skills sessions for interested players.
“I really liked the way he talked about building the program and building the relationship with the kids,” said John Landkamer, Loyola’s activities director. “We need him to get girls interested in playing basketball.”
For the last four seasons, Loyola had been co-opted with Nicollet in girls basketball.
This season, Loyola will have its own team again, playing an independent schedule with varsity-only games. Landkamer said there are currently 14 games scheduled, and he hopes to get a few more.
Chantharak said the numbers of players is a problem at several places around the state, both during the summer and winter. He hopes to get a youth system organized at Loyola to build the talents and the number of players.
“I love teaching skills; that’s my specialty,” Chantharak said. “I look forward to working with the athletes so they can put their skills out on the floor and compete. That’s fun for me.
“My job is to coach the girls so they can do their best and get the most out of them.”
