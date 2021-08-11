Blake and Vince Reilly have always had a similar talent and passion for pitching.
The twin brothers grew up almost always playing together on the same team, which usually wasn’t good news for opponents, no matter who was throwing.
However, for two people who are tied to each other in almost every way imaginable, the way the California natives have gone about impacting Mankato MoonDogs this summer has been very different.
The key — they’re each getting a lot of outs.
“Combined, you’d probably have to find four arms to do what they did,” MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin said. “I don’t think we’d be in the same spot we are without them.”
It’s been a tough journey for Blake, a starting pitcher, since graduating in 2019 from Thousand Oaks High School, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.
He didn’t get to pitch in a single game as a freshman at Grand Canyon University in 2020 due to a knee injury and the pandemic eventually cancelling the season.
He finally made his college debut for the Antelopes May 4, his first time pitching in a real game in about two years. However, the one inning he threw that day ended up being his only appearance of the spring.
“It was very hard,” Blake said about his lack of game action. “Going to the field everyday on crutches ... the only thing you can do is be the best teammate you can be.”
This summer for the MoonDogs, Blake has gotten to pitch once a week like a normal starter, and he’s been one of best hurlers in the league.
Over 49 2/3 innings, he’s posted a 1.27 earned-run average, the second-lowest mark in the league among pitchers who’ve thrown at least 40 innings.
With a fastball that sits between 87-89 miles per hour, Blake isn’t a power pitcher, a fact his brother loves to jokingly remind him about.
However, the pinpoint command he’s showcased has made him extremely difficult to hit.
“It’s kind of tough to lose games that he pitches in,” Wollenzin said with a laugh. “He kind of came in with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder ... I think he had something to prove.”
Vince, the older twin by about two minutes, prefers a bit more drama in his outings.
With a fastball that sits between 95-97 mph, he’s posted an 0.41 ERA over 22 innings in relief, tied for third best among pitchers who’ve tossed at least 20 innings.
Vince, who also goes to Grand Canyon, has recorded a team-leading seven saves, anchoring a MoonDogs bullpen that’s been fantastic all summer.
“When you’ve got somebody with the stuff that he has (and) the ability to compete at the end of ball games, it’s huge,” Wollenzin said of Vince. “Going into the late innings, when you have a lead and a guy like that to lean on, it makes coaching a whole lot easier.”
Pitching in relief isn’t new to Vince.
He’s thrived as a reliever for many years, even prior to college, and loves the pressure that comes with late-inning assignments.
“When I get out there, I know it’s on me ... it’s all up to me,” Vince said when describing his mindset as a closer. “When I see that batter step in the box, it’s me vs. him, and I’m going to choose me every time.”
The two brothers had never been to the Midwest prior to this summer, and while the bugs and humidity haven’t always been great, the rest of the experience has gone better than either could’ve hoped.
When they return to Grand Canyon in a few weeks, they’ll each do so with an impressive summer of baseball on their resumes, a huge boost for both of their careers.
“I definitely didn’t imagine (it going) like this,” Blake, who started the Northwoods League All-Star Game, said. “This has been one of the best summers I’ve ever played.”
Added Vince: “Finding myself and who I am as a person when I’m out on the mound — this is huge for me.”
