The information, decisions and disappointments were coming so fast.
Push the football season back a week, then another two weeks. No national playoffs. Finally, no fall season for the Mavericks, who had been rated No. 1 in the nation during a summer preseason poll.
The flurry of decisions caused Carter Dowdle and Brandon Krantz to make decisions sooner than they would have liked.
“Everything happened all of a sudden,” Dowdle said. “I was already getting down and doubting what I was going to do. It took me a few weeks to think about everything, but I missed football. Then I saw them playing football on TV, and I knew I wanted to come back.”
In mid-August, the NCAA announced that it wouldn’t hold any national competition for Division II athletics in the fall, which was the final nail in the football season’s coffin. There was talk of a spring season, but no details were forthcoming, forcing seniors, who were set to graduate in December or May, to decide if they wanted to prolong their academic career and get another senior season in 2021.
Dowdle and Krantz were among those who thought they were done with football, but after some time to reflect, they’ve decided to stick around, anchoring the Mavericks’ offensive line, which has become a trademark of the program.
“It’s really exciting,” coach Todd Hoffner said. “It helps to have experienced linemen in the program, opening holes for the running backs and protecting the quarterback. But it’s also nice to have them around so we don’t have to rush the younger players, and they can learn from the veterans.”
Dowdle and Krantz have been important pieces of the offensive line for the last two seasons, with each starting in all 29 games and helping the Mavericks reach the national championship game last season.
Quarterback Ryan Schlichte, running back Nate Gunn and receiver Brandon Zylstra finished their careers with some of the best numbers in program history, but without the consistent, strong play of the offensive line, none of that would have been possible.
Dowdle, a right guard, who was set to graduate in May with a degree in mass media and a minor in business, will prolong his school, perhaps pick up another major or minor before graduating in December, 2021.
He remembers when he found out that the fall football season was getting postponed, forcing him to change his plans.
“It hurt,” Dowdle said. “Especially for this group of seniors. We didn’t know what to do next. But then we talked, and none of us wanted it to end like that.”
Krantz, a center, will graduate in December with a degree in marketing, plans to take graduate classes to remain eligible until next season.
“It feels like this season was taken away from us,” Krantz said. “I made a decision, but I feel like I needed more time. Thankfully, coach Hoffner and the other coaches gave me a second chance.”
Krantz said that normally, these out-of-season workouts can be a grind, but having been away from the team, his motivation to work out and get better is just as high as if the Mavericks were still playing games.
“I didn’t want to be 35 or 40 and wonder if I should have stayed and played my final season,” Krantz said. “I didn’t want to have any regrets. This has been a road bump, but great teams overcome adversity. The story of this team hasn’t been written, and I think we can be really good next season.”
There is still a possibility that Minnesota State will have a spring football season. Dowdle said he looks forward to any competition, spring or fall, as he nears the end of his college football career.
“Everything we do here is about competing,” Dowdle said. “There’s always guys pushing me. If there’s an opportunity to get some games this spring, I’ll be there.”
Hoffner said that running back Justin Taormina will return next fall, while safeties Cole Schroedermeier and Cade Johnson will likely not be back. Hoffner said a few players have explored transfers, making it tough to make plans for next season’s roster, however big it might be.
“Everybody is caught in a numbers game right now,” Hoffner said. “We’re about a third done with our recruiting for the next class, but we still want to be able to accommodate these Super Seniors. There’s just a lot of unknowns right now.”
