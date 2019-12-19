The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato West senior Jack Foster signed his letter of intent to attend and play football for Brown University on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for Division I football.
Brown is an Ivy League university located in Providence, Rhode Island.
Foster signed his letter during a ceremony at West High School on Wednesday morning.
According to a Mankato West press release, Foster was also recruited by Yale, Princeton, Michigan State and Minnesota and received an official offer from Brown coach James Perry in July. He committed to Brown in August prior to the start of his senior season.
Foster was the Scarlets’ starting quarterback for three years, a two-time team captain and a five-time letter winner for football. He finished his career with 109 total touchdowns — 76 passing and 33 rushing.
He passed for 5,768 yards and rushed for 1,534 yards for 7,302 total.
“We have had a rich tradition of high caliber quarterbacks, and Jack fits right in with them all,” West coach J.J. Helget said in a statement. “What made Jack more special than his athletic ability, was his great personality, leadership skills, and intelligence.
“At Mankato West, we stress that our core values are to be a champion on the field, in the classroom, and in society. Jack was a champion in all of those. Although we will be sad that we do not have him next year, we are excited to see the great accomplishments he is going to achieve at Brown University and in life.”
Foster was a 2019 All-State and All-State Academic Team selection and made the Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star Game as the South’s starting quarterback. He was a three-time All-District selection and the 2018 and 2019 Big Southeast District offensive player of the year. He was also a three-time All-Big Nine Conference pick, a three-time All-City pick and three-time West offensive MVP.
Foster has a 3.94 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. He’s also a four-year letter winner for baseball and will be the Scarlets’ captain next spring.
