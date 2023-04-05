MANKATO — If the Mankato East softball team is going to duplicate last year’s 19-6 record that featured second-place finishes in both the Big Nine Conference and Section 2AAA tournament, the Cougars will need speedy senior center fielder Sydney Jacobs to be a catalyst at the top of the order.
“Sydney is the ultimate lead-off hitter in she’s a tough kid to strikeout, she hits good pitching and will take her walks when she needs to,” East coach Joe Madson said. “She also runs the bases very well, is a great base stealer and is a smart runner. In games where she doesn’t get on base, we seem to struggle, and when she gets on base, we have success.
“She’s a smart kid who has gotten a lot more vocal in being a leader for us. She has a ton of confidence and you can just see that developing. She has also gotten much stronger being in the weight room, She has always had tremendous speed, but getting stronger has made her a much better offensive weapon.”
Jacobs led the Cougars a year ago with a .447 batting average and .538 on-base percentage while scoring a team-best 38 runs and driving in 10 runs.
“When I first came up to varsity, I was real little so I was looking up to the older kids,” Jacobs said. “Now, I am excited to be a role model for the younger kids. I’ve worked, put in a lot of time and effort into the off-season and I am improving year after year. I definitely like to use my speed to my advantage in both the outfield and in my hitting. I need to keep working on communicating with others in the outfield.
“I really like to involve the younger kids as we try to improve and get better together. I love the family atmosphere on this team and how we all work together as a team for a common goal. We have a lot of people coming back for another season so we’ll be a strong team with a lot of energy. ... We just need to string together some hits and have good at-bats while playing good defense.”
Other top returnees for the Cougars include senior shortstop/catcher Peyton Stevermer, junior catcher catcher/shortstop Destiny Reasner, sophomore pitcher Kylinn Stangl and junior first baseman Hailey Petzel.
Stevermer batted .373 with a .627 slugging percentage while scoring 30 runs and totaling 36 RBIs. Reasner hit .269 with 18 runs and 16 RBIs, while Stangl hit at a .415 clip, an .866 slugging percentage to go along with nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 27 runs.
“Losing Maddie Mangulis was a big loss for us both in pitching and hitting,” Madson said. “We still bring back seven or eight starters, and we have the kids what will fill in those open spots. Kylinn Stangl was a solid No. 2 pitcher last year as a freshman so we’re excited because we have that nice mix of some seniors with some young kids. ... We had a fun Florida trip where we got an opportunity for some good practice time.”
Four other players — senior utility player Tiegen Richards, sophomore right fielder Maddy Beaty, freshman utility Carlie Wendinger and freshman second baseman Emily Hacker — were also solid contributors last season.
East will open its season Monday with a 5:30 p.m. clash with Northfield at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
