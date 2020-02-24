No matter how good the team or the player, there are always going to be bad shooting nights when it comes to basketball.
How those teams and players respond to the rough patches is the key to success.
Despite scoring only three points in the first 10 minutes on Monday, the third-seeded St. Clair girls basketball team made a spirited comeback that came up just short in a 40-38 home loss to sixth-seeded Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman in the opening round of Section 2A, South Subsection tournament in St. Clair.
“Granada’s got a tone of size, so we thought we’d have some quickness advantage on them,” Cyclones coach Brian Noyes said. “Unfortunately, we were just really careless with the ball offensively and turned it over far too many times. That was really the story of the game.”
The Jaguars’ Samantha Moeller hit a pair of clutch free throws that ended up as the game-winning points in the final minute. St. Clair had a chance to fire a potential game-winner at the buzzer but was unable to get the shot off.
The Cyclones turned the ball over 29 times, as they tried to push the pace against a bigger Jaguars team. Both teams maintained a frantic pace throughout the night, something Noyes figured would play to his team’s strengths.
“The press is something we always do,” guard Emily Olson said. “A lot of times, we use it for teams we think are a little bit weaker with the ball.”
Both teams started slow, as each scored only one basket in the first four minutes. More than 10 minutes into the game, the Cyclones trailed 14-3, as almost nothing was falling.
St. Clair got back into the game with a 10-3 run to close the half. Ragan Vilt completed a three-point play in the final minute, as the Jaguars took a 17-13 lead into the break.
“We had a lot of really good looks in the first half that didn’t go, and that’s playoff basketball,” Noyes said. “We talked at halftime about trying to get to the basket more.”
Added Olson: “That’s been happening a lot lately. ... They look like they’re going in and then they just don’t fall.”
It was a different story in the second half, as Olson scored the Cyclones’ first seven points, cutting the deficit to 21-20. Olson led St. Clair with 19 points.
Their strong played continued, as they eventually tied the score at 30 on a basket from Ragan Vilt, and then took the lead when Olson scored on the ensuing possession.
The game was back-and-fourth into the closing minutes.
“All the credit goes to GHEC,” Noyes said. “They came out and were the more aggressive team. They made the winning plays and deserve to be moving on.”
The Jaguars will play second-seeded Springfield at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Lake Crystal. The Tigers defeated Nicollet/Mankato Loyola 82-62 on Monday at Springfield.
