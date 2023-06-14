Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to move southwest today. Air quality has improved into the Yellow (moderate) category across east central Minnesota, and the air quality alert is no longer in effect for the Twin Cities metro. The alert remains in effect for south central Minnesota until Friday at 6 a.m. Air quality will be in the Orange (USG) catogery in this area, but smoke levels will gradually decrease Thursday and Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.