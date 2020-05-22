MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has received a verbal commitment from Japanese teenager Yusaku Ando.
As a 16-year-old, Ando had eight goals and 17 assists in 40 games for the Youngstown (Ohio) Phantoms of the United States Hockey League.
Ando was born in Tomakomai, Japan. He will turn 17 on Sept. 3.
Ando was selected to play for Team Japan at the International Ice Hockey Federation U20 World Championship at Lithuania in January.
