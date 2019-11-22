MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team got off to an 8-1-1 start and rose to No. 1 in the country despite losing one of its better offensive players for eight games with a long bout with mononucleosis.
Junior center Jake Jaremko finally returned to game action Friday night and made a good lineup even better, especially against a team that hasn’t won in Mankato since 2011.
Jaremko scored a goal and had an assist in the Mavericks’ 7-1 WCHA victory over Alaska Anchorage before a Mankato Civic Center crowd of 4,037.
“It definitely felt good,” Jaremko said. “It was nice to have the bye weekend last week. It helped me get in better shape.”
The return of Jaremko, who played on a line with freshman Nathan Smith and junior Reggie Lutz, gave the Mavericks “a good 1-2,” coach Mike Hastings said, atop their line chart.
Smith, who moved to right wing on Friday after taking Jaremko’s place at center for the last eight games, also had a goal and an assist, and Lutz scored a goal.
Meanwhile the Mavericks’ No. 1 line racked up eight points, with Parker Tuomie scoring two goals and assisting on another, center Marc Michaelis setting up three goals and Charlie Gerard scoring his team-leading seventh goal of the season and assisting on another.
Nick Rivera also scored a goal.
The Mavericks outshot the Seawolves 34-20. Goaltender Dryden McKay made 19 saves for his eighth win of the season.
“The guys played with a lot of confidence, from top to bottom, all four lines,” Jaremko said. “And it started with our defensemen. We didn’t give up much, and that translated into our offense.”
The Mavericks wasted little time getting on the board, cashing in on a power play just 1:42 into the first period. Tuomie tried centering a pass from the right side, and the puck caromed off traffic and went in behind goalie Kristian Stead. The goal was originally awarded to Dallas Gerads, who crashed the net, but was given to Tuomie after the game.
Jaremko made it 2-0 at 6:09, slapping in Smith’s pass across on a 2-on-1 rush for his first goal of the season. Defenseman Andy Carroll started the rush with a stretch pass to Smith out of the defensive zone.
“It was good to see him, first of all, shoot,” Hastings said. “Jake’s had a tendency to want to distribute. There’s some maturity in his game there that you saw.
“Jake’s such a calm player. He plays with poise. I think he was just excited about putting the jersey back on and having the opportunity to play.”
Jaremko played in the Mavericks’ opening weekend against Arizona State, Oct. 11-12, getting one assist in that series. But he came down with the illness the following week and couldn’t return to practice fully until Nov. 11.
“It took about a week,” he said. “Last week felt a little rough, but I started to feel better once I got my legs back and got my lungs back.”
The Mavericks went up 3-0 on a pretty rush just 41 seconds into the third period on Gerard’s goal. Tuomie took a cross-rink pass from Michaelis and went right back to Gerard, who was skating alone down the middle of the ice, for the quick score.
Hastings said the trio of seniors had been good all week in practice, too.
“I thought they had a lot of jam throughout the week, and it carried over into tonight’s game,” he said. “That’s the best game those three have played together this year.”
Smith put Minnesota State up 4-0 at 5:36 of the second, putting back a rebound from Ian Scheid. Jaremko also assisted on the play.
Tuomie scored his goal at 1:57 into the third period, ripping in a shot from the top of the right circle after a faceoff win by Michaelis. Rivera and Lutz tacked on two more goals. All of the Mavericks goals came against Kristian Stead, who finished with 27 saves.
Brayden Camrud scored Anchorage’s only goal, ending McKay’s bid at a third shutout for the season with just under 6 minutes remaining in the game.
The Mavericks (9-1-1, 6-1-0 in WCHA) and Seawolves (2-7-2, 2-4-1) will play again at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
This story has been updated to reflect scoring changes that were made after Friday's game.
