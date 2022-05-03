MANKATO — Sometimes, all you need is a little extra motivation.
Trailing 5-2 in the third set of his No. 3 singles match, Mankato West freshman Des Johnson asked his coach what the team score was during a changeover.
"He told me it was 3-3 and that I was the deciding match," Johnson said. "That's all I needed to hear. I'm the kind of player who likes pressure so I just stepped it up after that."
Johnson went on to win five straight games to pull out a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win and give the Scarlets a 4-3 boys tennis victory over crosstown rival Mankato East at the East courts Tuesday evening.
Johnson's victory came against Kaleb Kim, who had rallied after losing the first set to win the second and build that big lead in the third. Unfortunately for Kim, he injured his leg while colliding with the back fence on a high lob and that hampered him the last three games of the match.
The No. 3 singles match highlighted a meet which was close throughout. The team's split the top two singles matches with East's Madden Vanderwerf downing Brian Lewis 6-2, 6-2 at first singles and West's Sam Gersich defeating Quinn Kelly 6-1, 6-0 at second singles.
"We play summer tennis together, but I've never played him in a match until today," Vanderwerf said of Lewis. "I wanted to move him around a lot so I used a drop shot to draw him in and then I tried to pass him or lob over him.
"It worked pretty well. My drop was really working, but, to be fair, Brian was off his game today. He's a talented player, and I know he can play better."
Gersich cruised through his match with a solid, all-around performance.
"My consistency was my strength today," he said. "He had a quick serve which I was able to return well so he couldn't be as aggressive as he wanted to."
West also won the fourth singles match as Ian Kim blanked David Reynolds 6-0, 6-0.
East's Alex Morgan and Nolan Wendland won the only three-setter in doubles, downing Casper Ulseth and Charlie Lamoureux 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the third spot. The Cougars also won at second doubles as Logan Talle and Guillaume Bibbee defeated Parker Keenan and Sebastian Hoehn 6-4, 6-3.
The first doubles match, which was won by West and tied the match at 3-3, was an evenly matched affair. The Scarlets' Nick Danger and Sam Ultman outlasted Ethan Young and Jackson Faust 6-4, 7-5 to set up Johnson's decisive victory.
The Scarlets (8-2) are back in action Thursday in another Big Nine Conference match at Faribault.
The Cougars move to 6-3 and play at Albert Lea in a Big Nine match Thursday.
