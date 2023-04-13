MANKATO — Longtime Bethany Lutheran professor and women's basketball coach Lyle Jones announced Thursday that he is stepping down from both roles after the 2022-23 academic year due to health concerns.
Jones has been at Bethany since 1990, teaching in the Health and Human Performance department. He coached the women's basketball program for 21 seasons, and he also coached men's soccer and softball.
"Early in the 2022-23 basketball season, my health started to affect both daily activities and my coaching," Jones said in a press release. "I pushed through the issues, but I did not feel like myself, and continued to the point where I had to miss a game late in the season.
"At the advice of my physician, I will now focus my time completely on my family and my health. This is not an easy thing for me as I love coaching and mentoring our student-athletes. I am incredibly grateful to God for the opportunities and experiences I've had at Bethany and in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. It's been a true blessing to be able to coach so many wonderful student-athletes. I'll treasure these memories."
Jones compiled a 381-180 record in 21 seasons, starting when Bethany competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association and then the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Since joining the UMAC, Jones' teams have won three regular-season and conference championships and made two NCAA appearances.
"I know this is both a gut-wrenching as well as a courageous decision Lyle is making," said Bethany co-athletic director Pat Garvin. "We will miss his encouraging, Bethany-first outlook on the floor and in the classroom. Lyle has embodied what it means to be a coach and mentor at Bethany."
Emma Purfeerst, associate head coach with Bethany for the past five seasons, will take over women's basketball head coaching duties. Purfeerst was a four-year starter at Carleton and spent five seasons coaching the high school team at Waverly, Nebraska.
