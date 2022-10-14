MANKATO — Antonio Judson won the Pork Power 5K on Friday to start Mankato Marathon weekend.
Judson, of Pine Island, finished in 17:26.
Joshua Yamauchi of Waconia was runner-up in 18:46, followed by Qasim Khaliif of Mankato in 18:58, Maverick Johnson of Gibbon in 19:27 and Dayton Pasch of Mankato in 19:36.
The women's winner was Andee Swann of Morristown, finishing in 22:09.
Jennifer Bromeland of Eagle Lake placed second in 23:57. McKenzie Terfehr of Fairmont was third in 24:34, with Nicole Samuelson of Mankato (24:46) and Cara Hansen of Austin (25:00) rounding out the top five.
The full marathon, half-marathon and 10k will be competed on Saturday.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.