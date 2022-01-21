MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey alumni game, played as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities Friday night outdoors at Blakeslee Stadium, drew a wide range of former players who touched nearly every era of the Mavericks’ more-than-50-year history.
It included eight former National Hockey League players, including All-Star and Olympian David Backes and Stanley Cup winner Ryan Carter, as well as several All-Americans.
But the surprise alumnus among the crowd was a familiar face who spent nearly 30 years with the program but hadn’t returned to Mankato in nearly a decade: Troy Jutting.
Jutting was the Mavericks’ coach from 2000 to 2012. He was also a longtime assistant coach under Don Brose prior to being elevated to head coach and a player for Brose in the 1980s.
Jutting was dismissed as coach in 2012 and was succeeded by Mike Hastings. All three coaches from the Mavericks’ history were on the rink together prior to the game.
“It’s been awesome to see all the guys,” Jutting said. “There are guys here I played with, guys I coached, guys I recruited and guys I knew who came before me as a player.”
Although he hadn’t returned to campus since his firing, other than once as an opposing assistant coach with Nebraska Omaha in 2013, he said he has followed his alma mater and what it’s been doing since. Currently, the Mavericks are ranked No. 2 in the country.
“It’s been fun to watch from afar and see the success they’ve had,” Jutting said.
Jutting joined his own longtime assistant coach, Darren Blue, on the bench of the team captained by another former NHLer, Tim Jackman. Brose coached the other team, captained by Carter.
“It’s just the joy and excitement from all the alumni,” Jackman said. “One, we’re just proud of the program and where it is. That we all got to be part of it and contribute even a little bit and say that we’re Maverick alumni is pretty special.”
Jackman played two seasons, 2000-2002, before becoming the first MSU player to play in the NHL. Those were also Jutting’s first two seasons as head coach.
“Some really good memories came back, seeing him,” Jackman said. “To see Jutts — we haven’t seen him in a long time — and to have him back, he’s been a big piece of this. It’s great.”
Brose agreed.
“It’s fantastic,” he said. “The guy who’s been gone from the program for a long time is back. That’s awesome. It was good to see him coming back.”
The game itself was a good, clean exhibition won by Team Blue 5-4. Rob White scored two goals, and Backes had a goal and two assists. Jason Krug and Ryan Rintoul also had goals.
Goaltender Des Christopher made some great early saves for the winners, who led 3-1 at the break of the two-period game.
Matt Tyree, Casey Nelson, Eriah Hayes and Steve Wagner scored goals for Team Brose. Wagner’s goal came with 59 seconds left to make it a one-goal game, and the competition ramped up for the final minute.
The current Mavericks will play a Hockey Day Minnesota game at Blakeslee Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against CCHA foe St. Thomas.
