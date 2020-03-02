MANHATTAN, KAN. — Kansas State promoted safeties coach Joe Klanderman, a former Minnesota State player and assistant coach, to defensive coordinator after Scott Hazelton left to take the same job at Michigan State.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman announced the move Monday.
Klanderman has experience as a defensive coordinator from 2007-13 at Minnesota State where he played from 1997 to 2001.
Klanderman, who had followed Klieman from North Dakota State, will continue to coach safeties.
