MANKATO — Mankato East senior McKenzie Keller has scored a lot of hat tricks in her illustrious career.
She did something Tuesday night that she's pretty sure she's never done.
Keller completed a hat trick at 11:20 of the first period, as the Cougars scored five in the opening frame in a 10-0 victory over Mankato West/Mankato Loyola/St. Clair in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game at All Seasons Arena.
"I think it was," Keller said when asked if it was her quickest hat trick ever. "I don't know if I've gotten a first-period hat trick."
Keller started the scoring at 2:49 of the first, ripping home a one-timer from near the left dot after receiving a feed from Trinity Jackson.
She made it 2-0 just minutes later at 5:45, slipping past the West defense on a rush up the left wing and finishing at the goal.
The Cougars' Sydney Wang went coast-to-coast from behind the East net to score at 9:00 of the first, and Keller completed the hat trick at 11:20, again rushing up the left wing before finishing in close. Jess Eykyn assisted on the goal.
"She's constantly thinking 'we're going to go to the net' ... whether she's taking the shot or somebody else is taking the shot," East coach Amber Prange said. "She puts herself in the right positions."
Brielle Newton completed the big first period with a goal at 13:54, with the assist going to Keller.
"Especially going into postseason, starting off the bat and being able to jump on a team is what you need," Keller said. "It sets the tone for the rest of the game."
East got right back to work early in the second, with Alexis Erickson putting home a rebound 24 seconds into the period. Sophie Steindl and Jillian Borgmeier got assists.
Kira Prange scored to make it 7-0 at 2:16 of the second, and Keller got her fourth goal of the night on a wraparound 55 seconds later.
Maree Zimmerman nearly got the Scarlets on the board in a 4-on-4 situation midway through the second, but East goalie Anna Rader made the save. Rader stopped nine shots in the game to get the shutout.
Ashley Fischer and Erickson scored at 13:12 and 14:52 of the second, respectively, to round out the scoring.
The Cougars finish the regular season at 18-6, and are the No. 1 seed in Section 2A. They'll play the winner of No. 5 Waconia and No. 4 Minnesota River in the semifinals after receiving a first-round bye.
East, which won Section 2A last season, is eyeing a return trip to state.
"We have a good jump right now," Keller said. "I definitely think we have some confidence going into the playoffs."
The Scarlets (2-20-2) got the sixth seed in Section 2A, and will play at No. 3 Hutchinson in the quarterfinals Thursday.
West/Loyola/St. Clair lost 5-0 to the Tigers during the regular season, but surrendered four goals in the final 18-plus minutes after a competitive start.
