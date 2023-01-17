MANKATO — Owatonna spoiled a milestone moment for Mankato West senior guard Teresa Kiewiet on Tuesday night as the Huskies notched a 49-47 Big Nine Conference girls basketball win at the West gym.
Kiewiet scored 22 points, including the 1,000th of her career.
“It was really exciting to get it and celebrate with your teammates before going out and trying to win the game,” Kiewiet said. “We weren’t able to pull it out, but I thought we fought hard the whole game. This means a lot since you see teammates hit a thousand points year after year. I didn’t do this alone. It’s my teammates over the years that helped me get here.
“I developed my offense so I am able to score from all three levels. I’ve been able to shoot 3s, hit pull-up jumpers and take the ball to the basket.”
After West (4-9, 4-6 in Big Nine) used a 9-2 run to end the first half and take a 29-21 lead, the Huskies (4-10) tallied the first nine points of the second half to go in front 30-29 on Abigail Shornock’s left-elbow jumper.
Arianna Smith’s inside basket ended the Scarlets’ drought before Kiewiet’s post-up tally and medium-range banker produced West’s final lead at 35-32.
“We came out the second half without the focus on defense to stop them,” Kiewiet said. “They’ve got some quick guards, and they can really push the ball. We didn’t come out with the same energy.”
Shornock’s left-wing 3-pointer, along with a trio of baskets from sophomore guard Maryn Pool, sparked another Huskies’ surge that expanded the margin to 46-38 on Shornrock’s elbow jumper with 3:20 go.
Pool led the Huskies with 14 points while Kennedy Schammel and Morgan Fisher chipped in nine points apiece.
Owatonna converted 12 of 22 free throws compared to the Scarlets’ 4 of 8.
“Teresa creates so much for us on offense, and we’re proud to see her get that career point total to 1,000,” West coach Julia Battern said. “She’s one of 13 Scarlets to hit that milestone so that shows she’s been a big part of what we do. In addition to scoring, she’s one of our best defenders and is super unselfish in always making the extra pass. She gets done in every aspect of the game, not just scoring.”
“It has also been equal full filling to see her develop into our best defender as well. We’re just really excited for her. When we were able to keep the ball, we were able to get good possessions around the basket. Owatonna responded and started collapsing really hard inside. We just have to take care of the ball better when teams our pressuring us.”
West, which turned the ball over 21 times compared to the Huskies’ 14 and won the boards 37-31 behind freshman guard Livi Downs’ 13, made a late run when senior Landry Dubeau drained a head-on 3-pointer and Downs, who had 12 points, tallied off a nifty spin move inside.
However, three late free throws by the Huskies and a missed 3-pointer ended it.
“Teresa is a really a hard worker and she’s pushing us every day in practice to be our best,” Dubeau said. “She’s a very unselfish player and is always looking for her teammates, it’s just not one on five but with Teresa it’s five on five. ... She’s very deserving of this and we’re all very proud of her.”
West, which connected on 20 of 50 from the field for 40% compared to the Huskies’ 17 of 50 for 34%, hosts Albert Lea on Thursday.
