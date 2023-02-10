A quick-starting Mankato West girls basketball team continued their late-season surge Friday night by downing Rochester John Marshall 56-36 in a Big Nine Conference game at the West gym.
Senior guard Teresa Kiewiet fired in four 3-pointers to finish with 23 points as the Scarlets (10-12, 10-8 in Big Nine) won for the sixth straight time.
Freshman guard Livi Downs ended up with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the winners, who connected on 23 of 50 from the field for 46%, compared to the Rockets’ 15 of 53 for 28.3%.
“I think everyone is starting to feel pretty good,” Kiewiet said. “We’re starting to play our best basketball toward the end of the season, which is exciting to see. I thought our three-quarter court press was amazing in the first half and that put us up by a lot. We had a phenomenal game defensively. When you hold a team under 40 points, it’s a great accomplishment.
“Offensively, we were able to get a lot of wide open looks and knock them down. I think our press created our quick start. We were able to get a lot of layups in transition, and that’s how you put teams away. I think we’ve picked up our defense over the past six games, and we’re fine-tuning our offense. We’re cutting at full speed and are setting up our screens for better angles. ... Everything is getting better.”
After the Rockets (4-16, 4-12) countered Downs’ opening basket, Kiewiet’s left baseline 3-pointer triggered an 18-0 burst that produced a 20-2 cushion when Downs nailed an 8-footer in the paint with 9:48 to go. Downs put through a trio of hoops in the surge while senior guard Landry Dubeau buried a top-of-the-key triple.
“We started out really strong playing together as a team,” Downs said. “We were able to carry though that the first half and then finish things off strong as well. We were moving the ball well and getting a lot of good inside touches. They’re a very long team so it was good to get touches both inside and out.
“We’ve been really picking up the intensity in our practices. We’re starting to lock in, and it’s showing in our record. We’ve been working on making the extra pass offensively and not we’re getting a lot more confident. ... It’s huge to share the ball on offense.”
West took a 35-12 into the locker room as Kiewiet and Downs tossed in 14 points apiece. After JM cut the deficit to 38-21, Kiewiet’s head-on 3-pointer, along with Downs’ three-point play, opened things up again.
Dubeau then closed things out with a left-wing 3 in front of baskets by Arianna Smith and Avery Schmitz.
Senior guard Sarah Mullenbach led the Rockets with 10 points.
“I think you have to credit our five seniors for their leadership after the start to our season was a bit slow,” West coach Julia Battern said. “We’ve talked about wanting to get better each day and play our best basketball at the end of the season. We have a lot of leaders on this team who bring positive leadership every day. Livi’s court presence has been there every game as well.”
West plays at Albert Lea on Tuesday.
