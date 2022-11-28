While there might be some question marks surrounding this year’s Mankato West girls’ basketball team, there’s no doubt who the Scarlets will be looking towards for guidance along the way.
Senior guard/wing Teresa Kiewiet, who will play her college ball at Division I Lafayette College (Easton, Pennsylvania), will display her all-around talents for one final season when West opens up Tuesday at Northfield.
“Teresa brings everything to the table for us,” Scarlets’ coach Julia Battern said. “She is our best defender, our leading scorer and play-maker on offense along with having tremendous versatility on the court. She is an excellent outside shooter who has a pull-up jumper which is really tough to defend. She’s also one of our best back-to-the-basket kids so she can score in a variety of ways.
“Defensively, we’re looking to put her on the opponents’ best player whether it’s a post player or perimeter player. Her ability to stop players has been one of her big improvements. She’s also a phenomenal leader for us on and off the court. ... She is totally coachable and really sets the tone for us in a multitude of ways.”
Kiewiet put up some impressive numbers as the Scarlets logged a 17-8 overall record and 14-7 Big Nine Conference mark a year ago. She ended up averaging 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 46.7% from 3-point range and 77.9% from the charity stripe.
“We’re a little different after losing two seniors (Lani Schoper and Annika Younge) but this is going to be a really fun team and I am excited,” Kiewiet said. “I am just going to try to lead our team in any way I can. Every year has been a bit different for me. My first year I played about half of the time and it has grown from there.
“My role is going to be similar to last year when I was more of a court leader. I am a good shooter from three and off the dribble as well. I’ve gained a lot of confidence and have become more well-rounded with my offensive game. I feel I play good team defense, now I need to work on being more aggressive to the hoop.”
Senior guard Landry Dubeau should have an expanded role after totaling 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season while freshman guard Livi Downs (6.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg) is expected to be a major contributor. Freshman guard Arianna Smith (2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg) and junior guard Maddie Bode, who is coming off a knee injury, should also see plenty of court time for the Scarlets.
“I think we’re very quick and should be able to push the pace against some teams,” Kiewiet said. “I try to get my teammates where they should be on the court and am also the loudest communicator. Off the court, I make sure everyone is included. We need to stay healthy and then just work hard every day in the gym.”
A trio of seniors — Carlee Emery, Nicole Swanson and Macy Bauer — along with juniors Eve Olmanson and Chloe Aanenson round out the upperclassmen. Three sophomores — Avery Schmitz, Jillian Olson and Rachel Younge — and freshman Lydia Banse complete the varsity roster.
“We have to make sure we’re not getting bumped around and are making good passes,” Battern said. “We also need to lock down and defend. We’ve got a lot of kids back who got significant varsity minutes. We had a lot of new faces last year and had to start from the ground up. ... We have a ton of potential but we need to have better ball toughness in taking care of the ball.”
