EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Kelsey King finished with four goals and an assist for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team in an 8-1 nonconference road victory over Long Island University Friday night.
Alexis Paddington had a goal and two assists for MSU, while Jamie Nelson finished with three assists.
Madison Mashuga, Brooke Bryant and Whitney Tuttle also scored for MSU.
Shots on goal favored MSU 40-18. Lauren Barbaro made 17 saves.
The Mavericks (8-11, 5-11 in WCHA) finish their series at LIU Saturday.
