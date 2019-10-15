MANKATO — For three seasons at Minnesota State, Cameron Kirksey has had to play out of position.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Kirksey, known more for his explosiveness and athleticism, has had to play in the post, which didn’t matter much on the offensive end but was an issue against some of the bigger centers on men’s basketball schedule.
“I feel a lot more comfortable,” Kirksey said, having just finished Tuesday’s practice. “Defensively, that’s the biggest adjustment. I just have to concentrate of defensive fundamentals, getting my hands up and getting position early. Some of the plays are different, but it’s not a big deal.”
College basketball teams began full-team practices Tuesday, after spending the last six weeks practicing just four hours per week. With 6-10 transfer Kelby Kramer on the roster, Kirksey has been moved to power forward, where he can compete against players more his size.
“He’s a senior now, and he’s back at his natural position,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “He’s been playing at a high level so far, and we’re going to need him to do that all season. There’s no question he’s the most talented player on our team, and he’s a difference-maker. We just need him to be engaged for a full 40 minutes each night.”
Kirksey has played in 80 games in his career, starting 60 times. He’s averaging 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in that span, but his production took a big jump last season, when he averaged 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also shot 43.4 percent from 3-point range.
Kirksey scored 21 points or more in 10 games, including a 43-point performance in a game against Minnesota State-Moorhead that ranks third in team history. He reached 1,000 points for his career in the NCAA playoff game at Northwest Missouri State, and with a similar offensive season, he’ll jump into the top 10 for career scoring at Minnesota State.
“We have a lot of scorers, so if I have to be a facilitator, I’ll do what I have to do,” Kirksey said. “If they need me to score more, I’m willing to step up.”
Senior Kevin Krieger is back after averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, and he shot 38.1 percent on 3-pointers. Kramer, who transferred from Montana, gives the Mavericks a presence in the lane. Tre Baumgarder will move into the staring role at point guard, and Jamal Nixon will start the season at off-guard. The rest of the rotation will include Carter Asche, Paris Parham Jr., and a bunch of newcomers.
“I really like this group,” Margenthaler said. “This group works hard and is talented and has a really good chemistry. We need to get healthy and stay healthy. For the next three weeks, we have to continue to get better and just worry about one day.”
The Mavericks, who finished 18-12 last season and made their 13th NCAA appearance in the last 15 seasons, open the season at a crossover event with the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association on Nov. 8-9 at Kansas City, Missouri, taking on Washburn and Missouri Southern.
“I have very high expectations,” Kirksey said. “If the chemistry is right, and we continue to do all the little things, I think we can be very good.”
MSU women
With 13 returning players, Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse is hoping that her team can continue to build off some positive momentum from the end of last season. The Mavericks finished 14-13 but won seven of their last eight games in the regular season.
“Our expectations are to honor the tradition of the program by coming to work every day and be consistent and laying it all out there,” Thiesse said. “It’s a new season, but we have a lot of players that know what to expect.”
Taylor Drost was the team’s leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, and Tayla Stuttley averaged 9.0 points coming off the bench in all but two games.
Brooke Tonsfeldt, Rachel Shumski, Kirstin Klitzke, Kristi Fett and Rylee Menster all averaged between 5 and 10 points.
“The freshman have been very impressive, and a lot of the sophomores have made a big jump,” Tiesse said. “We’re really excited to see how they mix in.”
Minnesota State opens the season at home against Northern Michigan on Nov. 14.
“October 15 is a date you circle on the calendar back in March,” Thiesse said. “We’ve put in a lot of work to get here, and we’re confident and ready to get going.”
Notes: Guard Juwan McCloud has decided not to play basketball this season. Margenthaler said he is still in school. ... Freshman Ryland Holt missed Tuesday’s practice and is day-to-day with a knee injury. Margenthaler said there was no ligament damage. ... Senior Kevin Krieger is starting the season slowly, having tweaked a hamstring in early workouts. Krieger missed some time last season with a hamstring injury in his other leg.
