First-year Minnesota State men’s assistant hockey coach Paul Kirtland and head coach Mike Hastings don’t have a long history.
The camps and various recruiting-related trips are so frequent for both coaches that they tend to blur together, but Kirtland remembers meeting Hastings in passing at a few of them.
However, one camp stood out to both of them: the USA Hockey Pacific District camp in Las Vegas this May. The two ended up spending significant time together at the camp.
“I felt there was a good connection, we had fun out there,” Kirtland said. “As a coach that’s had the success he’s had ... he just gave me the time of day. I thought it was genuine.
“At the time — didn’t think anything of it. Enjoyed talking hockey with him, enjoyed not talking hockey with him. It was a really good experience just to get to know him more on a personal level.”
But that was the extent of their relationship.
Hastings had a full staff at MSU and Kirtland was excited for his second season as an assistant at Yale after the Bulldogs didn’t have a season last year due to the pandemic.
The idea of working together wasn’t on either of their radars.
When long-time assistant Darren Blue told Hastings he was taking a job in the private sector in July, Hastings did his due diligence.
He spoke with some peers who had recently hired new assistants. He called MSU alumni to see what they thought. He also spent extensive time speaking with associate head coach Todd Knott to get his opinion on what was needed.
Hastings fielded interest from potential candidates, but after speaking with people who have worked with, played with and coached Kirtland, all the reviews came back great.
“It seemed like every rock I turned was real positive,” Hastings said. “Work ethic, character, personal discipline in how he approaches things ... just a passion for the game.”
Hastings also thought back to their time in Vegas.
He remembered liking what Kirtland said about recruiting — arguably the most important part of the job. The characteristics Kirtland looked for in players meshed very well with what Hastings looks for. He also remembered how detail-oriented he was, down to the fact that Kirtland would beat him to the rink.
“It didn’t take long for Paul to start to separate himself for the qualities that we were looking for,” Hastings said.
Kirtland felt a little uncomfortable leaving Yale so late in the offseason, but after getting calls from Hastings and Knott and discussing the job, it seemed like a perfect fit.
“I had no intentions of leaving (Yale) at that time,” Kirtland said. “Just knowing (Hastings and Knott), it was hard to not be interested.”
Kirtland embraces the high expectations at MSU, something that was very clear to Hastings early on. The program made its first Frozen Four appearance last spring, and Hastings knew his next hire would play a big part in getting the program back to more of them.
He feels strongly that Kirtland will help MSU do that.
“What they’ve been able to do, the expectations and the standards — as a competitor, you want to be a part of something like that,” Kirtland said. “Winning every year, that pressure is something (I) want to be a part of.”
Five things to know
The No. 2 or 3 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (4-2) will host Northern Michigan (2-3) Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826 and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. MSU’s CCHA era begins: After 22 years in the WCHA, the Mavericks will open play in the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association on Friday. The eight-team league features many familiar teams, such as the Wildcats, but there’s a sense of excitement surrounding the transition.
“I’m ... excited from the competitive standpoint of your book of business,” Hastings said of the new league. “I don’t think there’s a soft spot in our schedule when you talk about the competition that we’re playing in the CCHA.”
2. Shot at redemption: The Wildcats beat MSU 5-1 in the WCHA semifinals the last time they visited the Event Center. The Mavericks haven’t forgotten about that game and will have a chance to make amends.
“We’re still a little embarrassed about that. That isn’t how we want to perform on our home ice,” MSU captain Wyatt Aamodt said. “Got to respect our opponent here with Northern coming in, but we’re focusing on us.”
3. The State of MSU: The Mavericks are coming off a well-deserved bye week. MSU opened the season with six games against four top-10 ranked teams — UMass, St. Cloud State, Providence and Michigan. Hastings said the bye week was used to rest and heal, noting that all his players are available this weekend against the Wildcats.
“The way the first six games went wasn’t perfect. Learned from some positives, learned from some negatives, and now we’re excited about getting into conference play,” Hastings said.
4. Scouting the Wildcats: Like many teams around the country, Northern is very experienced. Their top scorers from last season — Joe Nardi, Andre Ghantous and AJ Vanderbeck — are all back this season. At his weekly press conference Wednesday, Hastings revealed that he voted for Nardi for the preseason All-CCHA team. The Wildcats are coming off a pair of one-goal losses last weekend at home against Bemidji State. They also have a sweep of St. Thomas and a 5-2 loss to Notre Dame on their resume.
5. Women set for Wisconsin: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (5-3, 1-3 in WCHA) was swept by Minnesota (ranked fifth or sixth in the polls) last weekend, and things don’t get any easier this weekend with No. 1 Wisconsin coming to Mankato. The Mavericks have featured an improved offense early in the season led by Brittyn Fleming (3-10—13) and Kelsey King (7-4—11). At 36.8%, the MSU power play ranks second in the WCHA.
MSU hosts the Badgers at 3:01 p.m. Friday and 2:07 p.m. Saturday.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.