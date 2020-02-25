MANKATO — After scoring three goals in a series sweep against Northern Michigan on Feb. 7-8, Minnesota State junior center Jared Spooner was feeling pretty good about his game.
“You always want to be playing your best at the end of March when it really matters,” he said. “I thought my game was heading in that direction. My time just got cut short.”
Spooner suffered a season-ending injury in practice a week ago. An MRI revealed a torn meniscus in his right knee, and he had surgery on Thursday to repair the damage.
“Gotta keep the spirits up,” Spooner said on Tuesday as he was rehabbing the knee. “That’s my take right now. I believe in miracles.”
The second-ranked Mavericks close out the regular season this week at Bemidji State. The three-week WCHA tournament is next, followed by the NCAA tournament.
Spooner said the injury was “a fluke, nothing I don’t do every day” in practice.
“It’s hard because you start working out at the end of April to be able to play at this time of the year,” Spooner said. “So it’s discouraging not being able to pull the jersey over my shoulders.
“But just because it happened doesn’t mean the train’s going in a different direction. It just means my role is different now. I’ll still do what I can to pull on the rope and help this team reach its goal.”
Spooner scored a career-high nine goals this season and had 19 points in 31 games.
Last season, he had 27 points, including seven goals, following a 19-point freshman year.
“He’s been playing very, very well,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “You feel for the young man.”
The Mavericks’ depth has been well-documented this season, but that doesn’t mean Spooner won’t be missed.
“There aren’t many holes in his game,” Hastings said. “He’s a 200-pound, hard, heavy centerman who is a phenomenal teammate. … He’s very good on faceoffs (57.6%, 230 wins), kills penalties, and when he’s on a line with Dallas Gerads and Walker Duehr, that’s a 600-pound line that’s hard to play against.
“Jared Spooners don’t grow on trees.”
With Spooner out last weekend against Alabama Huntsville, Gerads moved to Spooner’s center position.
