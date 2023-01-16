MANKATO — Manager Danny Kneeland and pitching coach Tanner Cunha will return to the Mankato MoonDogs this summer, the Northwoods League franchise announced Monday.
Griffin McCormick has also been added to the staff as an assistant coach.
Kneeland, 27, who started the season coaching infielders and defense, took over as manager midway though last season when Matt Wollenzien accepted a coaching job at the Univerrsity of Evansville. Kneeland, who is an assistant coach at Bethany Lutheran, led the team to a 21-13 record.
In his first season with the MoonDogs, Cuhna helped the the team’s pitching staff finish seventh in the Northwoods League with a 4.71 earned-run average. MoonDpgs' pitcher allowed opposing batters to hit .260, which was 10th best in the league. MoonDogs pitcher gave up 26 home runs, seventh best.
Cunha is currently an assistant coach at Sacramento City College, his alma mater.
McCormick is in his second season as an assistant coach at Southwest Minnesota State University.
The MoonDogs finished 40-28 last season, palcing third in the Great Plains West Division.
The MoonDogs open the Northwoods League season on Monday, May 29, with a game against Thunder Bay at ISG Field.
