When Matt Wollenzin asked Dany Kneeland to join the Mankato MoonDogs’ staff this summer, Kneeland was a quick yes, eager to expand his baseball knowledge and take another step toward his career goal of coaching Division I baseball someday.
But on Wednesday, Kneeland will take over the MoonDogs for the rest of the summer, replacing Wollenzin, who left to take a job as the hitting instructor at the University of Evansville, where he was also an assistant from 2016-17.
“I didn’t know this was the next thing, but here we are,” Kneeland said.
Kneeland, 27, will be making out the lineup card and coaching third base when the MoonDogs start the second half of the season Wednesday at Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He hasn’t been a head coach since leading the Windom Legion teams for seven seasons after he graduated from high school there. Last year, he coached a junior Legion team in Mankato.
“I love baseball; I live, breathe and sleep baseball,” Kneeland said. “I never use the word grind. I love coming to the ballpark every day.”
Kneeland played at Bethany Lutheran until 2017, ending up eighth in program history with 23 stolen bases as a catcher and infielder. He joined the Vikings’ coaching staff in 2020, working with Wollenzin and Bethany coach Ryan Kragh, who are the last two MoonDogs’ managers.
“I met with him a coule of weeks ago, and the biggest thing for him is to share his knowledge,” Kragh said. “He’s very knowledgeable, and he needs to communicate that.
“It’s going to be tough to learn the Northwoods League and some of the things with travel, which is what the head coach has to do, but I think he’s going to knock this out of the park.”
This summer, Kneeland, who teaches in St. Clair during the offseason, is working with infielders and defense. He enjoys analytics, and he’s been soaking in all the information he can from Wollenzin, who has been the MoonDogs manager for the last four summers.
“It’s been a great experience, working with these talented players,” Kneeland said. “We’re all out here for the same reason, to develop. I want to let the players have freedom because this is their chance to get better.”
The MoonDogs were 19-15 in the first half of the Northwoods League season. Kneeland said he’ll continue to manage the game in the same manner as Wollenzin.
“We still have the same team,” Kneeland said. “They all get along, respect each other. I don’t think we’re going to have any issues.”
Kneeland and pitching coach Tanner Cuhna will manage the team for the final games. There might be an assistant added to the staff.
“Matt has done a great job of working with us on the fly,” Kneeland said. “He’s put us in a good position. He’s a great dude, a great baseball guy.”
As for Wednesday’s game, he’s glad it’s on the road, where he can focus solely on baseball and his team.
“There’s going to be some nerves, for sure,” he said. “It’s still baseball. We’ll have a couple of games before we come back, so we can see where we need to get better.”
