MANKATO — Todd Knott, the Minnesota State men's hockey team's associate head coach, has turned down an offer to be the next Mavericks head coach.
Minnesota State Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman made the announcement through a press release Sunday evening.
Mike Hastings resigned as the head coach on Thursday, taking the same job at Wisconsin. That left Knott, who had been on the staff for 14 seasons, as the heir apparent.
Buisman said that there has been a contingency plan in place for the last 14 months in the event that Hastings left Minnesota State, and Buisman and Minnesota State President Edward Inch met with Knott on Friday to offer him the job.
“I then met with Todd again Saturday afternoon. It was an emotional meeting and he disclosed how difficult the decision was for him. At the same time, out of respect for the program, and because he recognizes the urgency with how we need to proceed, he let me know that he was going to decline the chance to become our next head hockey coach,” Buisman said in a press release.
Knott said in the press release: “This has been an extremely difficult decision that I put a tremendous amount of thought into. President Inch and Kevin Buisman shared their vision for the future of Maverick Hockey and it was exciting to see. In the end, I had to do what I felt was best for myself and my family. We love this community, the fans, and Maverick hockey, and as difficult as it is to say goodbye, it’s time to start another chapter.”
Buisman said a national search will continue until the head coaching position is filled.
