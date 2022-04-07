BOSTON — You don’t have to spend much time around Minnesota State associate head coach Todd Knott to see he’s special.
Tom Serratore was wowed by his insight while listening to him broadcast Bemidji State games on TV two decades ago. Troy Jutting was impressed with his maturity and vision when he first interviewed him for his position at Minnesota State, a meeting that took place at a Pizza Ranch in Okoboji, Iowa.
Mike Hastings could tell he had an eye for talent when he watched Chase Grant, Matt Leitner and Zach Palmquist, all of whom were already at MSU when Hastings arrived. Akito Hirose saw his trademark persistence just days after his commitment, when Knott inquired with him about another defenseman, Jake Livingstone, whom he got to commit not long after.
With the Mavericks in a second consecutive Frozen Four, Knott’s fingerprints are all over the program’s ascension to national prominence.
“There’s few I’ve met in my entire time in the game that have a work ethic and an attention to detail like he has,” Hastings said. “There’s a talent to recruiting — one is identification and another is relationship building. He’s exceptional at both.”
Jutting and Serratore saw Knott’s talents long before MSU was making Frozen Fours.
Serratore coached Knott in his final three seasons as a player at Bemidji State.
“He was a joy to coach,” Serratore said. “I think what he was lacking in strength, he made up for with his hockey sense and his brains, and I think that’s what makes him a good coach today.”
After Knott’s last season with the Beavers in 2001-02, he showed Serratore his ability to put that knowledge into words in the 2002-03 season, when he worked as an analyst on the Beavers’ TV broadcasts.
One of Serratore’s assistants took a head coaching job with the North American Hockey League’s Fargo-Moorhead Jets for the 2003-04 season and needed an assistant. Serratore had a suggestion.
“I thought Knotter would be the perfect candidate because he was (living) in Bemidji, he was obviously a commentator for our games, and I thought he had a great perspective on things,” Serratore said. “That’s what got Knotter in coaching.”
By the 2007-08 season, Knott was a head coach for Des Moines in the United States Hockey League, and Jutting hired him as an assistant at MSU in 2009-10.
Jutting had heard about Knott as an up-and-comer in the juniors ranks, and former MSU assistant Darren Blue also had a relationship with Knott prior to his time at MSU.
Jutting felt he had a good handle on what Knott would bring to MSU when they sat down at that Pizza Ranch back in 2009, but his unique talents became clear when Knott hit the recruiting trail.
“Persistence — I think Todd understands the importance of it,” Jutting said. “You can’t have great teams without great players.”
Knott’s ability to evaluate talent speaks for itself.
As MSU’s recruiting coordinator under Hastings, he’s had a hand in recruiting every player on the MSU team that will play in Boston this weekend, and in most cases, he was the driving force in landing the commitment and signing.
With just one NHL draft pick on the roster, Knott has consistently shown the ability to find untapped potential in players who will develop within the construct of MSU’s business model and will be vastly different at age 22 than 18.
“It seems to be the late bloomer guys that are in their second or third year of juniors that are kind of finding their stride,” MSU goalie Dryden McKay said. “Todd is really good at projecting how they’re going to fit into our group.”
That relentlessness on the recruiting trail that stood out to Jutting all those years ago hasn't gone anywhere, and it's why the Mavericks don't have off years.
Knott is looking to build a program, not a team.
“I’ll feel like we’re looking good with what we’ve got coming in and what our potential is for the future, and sometimes he’ll text me and ask me about different players just out of nowhere. Just kind of seeing what my opinion is on it,” Hirose said. “He’s definitely one of those guys that always wants more and that’s the best you can ask for out of a recruiter.”
It reminds Hastings of some of the great goal scorers he’s coached.
“Usually the ones that are really good at it — once they get one, they want two. Once they get two, they want three,” he said. “Then they hit a reset button the next night and they start over.”
Knott’s eye for talent and fire to keep pushing are a big part of the equation, but it can’t start or end there.
Relationship building will always be the key to finishing the deal, and Knott is every bit as good at that as he is evaluation. He enjoys cultivating the relationships with recruits no matter where they’re at in the process.
“He just doesn’t move on to the next one. He continues to foster that relationship with the previous one while in pursuit of another,” Hastings said. “That’s what I think makes him special.”
McKay recalled when his recruitment got a bit messy after he decommitted from Holy Cross.
He estimates it was about a six-month process to get out of the commitment, but Knott was always there. His interest never wavered, and he and McKay became close in the process.
“Todd was really genuine. It really seemed like he cared about me as a person,” McKay said. “He would ask about my family. … ‘Why did I want to go to school?’ ‘What did I want to study?’ It wasn’t just about hockey. That kind of relationship goes a long way.”
As Knott continues to churn out players and the Mavericks keep climbing the college hockey ladder, speculation grows about him becoming a head coach.
Hastings said, “It’s not a matter of if, it’s when.”
There doesn’t seem to be much doubt about how he’ll fare. McKay was impressed with Knott when he took over for Hastings during the Olympics and can see him doing it on a daily basis.
“He understands how to run a locker room and how to talk to his players and get the message across. … You’re not scared of him, but everybody respects him and everybody trusts him,” McKay said. “I don’t think anybody on our team has any doubt that he’ll be a really good head coach.”
Added Jutting: “He was doing a nice job running his own program in the USHL quite a while ago now. I think there’s no question that Todd could run a great college hockey program.”
