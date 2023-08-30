MANKATO — Mankato West football coach J.J. Helget knows senior defensive back/wide receiver Brody Koberoski’s big-play capabilities in crucial situations don’t come by coincidence.
“Brody is a true leader for us who works hard and never has to come off the field,” Helget said. “He’s always working with the younger kids and is almost like a coach on the field. It has been great watching him progress and grow into that leadership role for us. He’s a very smart player who reads his keys well and really runs to the football.
“Defensively, he’s been one of the better safeties we’ve had in a long time because he watches a lot of film and know what’s going on. One of the things about Brody is he plays faster than he tests out because he’s so smart and know what’s going to happen. Offensively, he’s very skilled and he looks so fluid in everything he does. He makes the spectacular plays like against (Rochester) Mayo when he made a sliding catch in the back of the end zone with time expiring.”
Koberoski, a hard-hitting 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, is the top returning tackler for the Scarlets, who finished 12-1 a year ago after losing in the state title game to Elk River. A season prior, West captured the state championship, and an undefeated 2023 campaign is on Koberoski’s bucket list. He was in on 53 tackles last year with four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“There were high expectations last year so we came in focused, but we lost 25 seniors so there were lot of roles to fill,” said Koberoski, who also caught 16 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. “This year it has been more of a revenge-type thing and we’re kind of hunting now. We have a target on our back and everyone has us on the top of their list, but we feel we’re the one hunting everyone else.
“I’ve put on a lot of size and am bringing in more of a leader role. I’ve developed into that guy that will step up when it matters most. Everyone has been working incredibly hard and I expect us to win a state championship. ... Our offense is incredible with three Division I caliber offensive linemen and two others that are absolute monsters.”
Guiding the Scarlets’ high-powered offense is 6-1, 205-pound senior quarterback Bart McAninch, who committed to Bemidji State a few weeks ago. McAninch put us some gaudy numbers last season, completing 67.1% of his passes for 2,421 yards and 28 touchdowns while throwing no interceptions. He also rushed 91 times for 535 yards and 11 scores.
His top receiver is Minnesota commit senior Jalen Smith, who hauled in 51 balls for 734 yards and eight TDs.
West’s huge offensive front includes four returnees — 290-pound senior Gage Schmidt, 270-pound senior Greg Meidl, 235-pound senior Camden Ellwein and 280-pound junior Axel Lorenz — along with 260-pound senior Jude Etter.
Senior wide receiver Adam Timm and junior wideout El Staley are also threats in the passing game, while junior Carter Bersaw is the top running back.
Seniors Will Vosburg and Denim Blackstad will rotate at tight end.
“We’re expecting big things out of this team because we’ve got a lot of returners and guys who have been waiting to play,” Helget said. “We’re excited because we feel have a chance to make a run at this thing to get back to U.S. Bank Stadium. I like our leadership and the way these guys totally enjoy each other. They embrace each other and our seniors are awesome. ... Those dynamics make things special in that they’re playing for each other and not themselves.”
West’s top defensive returnees include Schmidt at defensive tackle, junior Austin Nommensen at defensive end, and Blackstad at defensive end.
Meidl, who will attend Army next year, is the other tackle while four newcomers — junior linebacker Franke McAninch, senior linebacker Calvin O’Connor, junior linebacker Grady Hatlestad and junior safety Charlie Hudrlik — will be a part of coach Greg Ellsworth’s alignment.
West opens its season Thursday against Northfield at Todnem Field.
