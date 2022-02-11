You won’t see North Mankato’s Pam Krahmer on-screen when you tune into the Super Bowl on Sunday.
But you’ll see the fruits of her labor when Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige take the stage at halftime.
Krahmer is working her fourth Super Bowl, and she’ll reprise her role as a member of the field team that puts together the halftime show stage.
“The adrenaline rush of a performer going on a stage — we’re the stage,” Krahmer said. “The world isn’t watching us do it because it’s a commercial break, but the world will see what we did in those six minutes.
“We have to get it right.”
When Krahmer first volunteered for the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, she had no intention of making a yearly pilgrimage to the NFL’s big event.
She didn’t know exactly what she’d be doing, but it seemed like a unique opportunity.
“I thought, ‘I’m a friendly person ... I like to be involved in cool events,’ so I signed up,” Krahmer said.
Four years later, Krahmer keeps coming back. She worked on the field team in 2019 at Atlanta, 2020 at Miami, and only missed last year’s game in Tampa due to the pandemic.
It’s not glamorous work.
Krahmer is getting paid California’s minimum wage, but there’s no support in terms of lodging or travel.
“This is not a money-making opportunity,” Krahmer said with a laugh. “It’s all about the experience.”
Krahmer arrived in Southern California Jan. 30 and rehearsals started the next day.
There are rehearsals each weekday from 5-10 p.m. to accommodate local volunteers who work during the day. On the weekends, shifts are normally six hours in the afternoon.
The entire field team, which is between 440-500 people, is tested for COVID-19 every two days. Krahmer will also be part of the pregame show team for the second time.
A lot of time is spent practicing, but there isn’t much margin for error. The stage has be put up in six minutes and come down in the same amount of time.
“It’s crazy, and it all has to be done perfectly,” Krahmer said. “Camera angles are already set. If one piece is kind of kittywampus, it’s going to throw everything else off, too. Precision is key.”
It isn’t the work that keeps Krahmer coming back. She’s a football fan, but it isn’t the game itself either. It’s not even the chance to escape the Minnesota winters, though that certainly helps.
It’s the relationships.
Krahmer will work with many of the same people she worked with in Atlanta and Miami on her specific part of the stage Sunday, a big help when it comes to executing their duties in those pressure-filled six-minute windows before and after the show.
Those people have also become some of her best friends.
“Life-long friendships come out of this deal,” Krahmer said. “All of my roommates are people that I’ve met because of this and none of them are from Minnesota.
“When we all leave here after the game on Sunday, we’ll all say ‘OK, we’ll see you next year in Phoenix.’”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.