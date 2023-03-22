FARGO, N.D. — Zach Krajnik wanted to be a more consistent contributor and presence in the Minnesota State lineup.
So he went to the MSU coaching staff with a request prior to the team’s series against Bowling Green in December.
“I sat down with all the coaches and asked ‘hey, could I get some video or film of a game you really liked from me,’” Krajnik, a sophomore, said. “Maybe I didn’t think it was my best game, but a game that (the coaches) really liked.”
His speed and skating ability came up in that meeting, and Krajnik noticed he did a good job of moving his feet in the film he got back.
Krajnik hasn’t stopped moving his feet since, and a secure spot in the MSU lineup has followed.
“He forced me into moving him up the lineup, just because of his play. He’s coachable,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “He’s somebody that the guys respect tremendously because he’s had to do it the hard way.
“From out of the lineup, to into the lineup, to climbing the ladder as far as his role.”
Krajnik played both games at Bowling Green that weekend and hasn’t been out of the lineup since. He’s found a home on the third line and has become a mainstay on the penalty kill.
When the team returned from the holiday break, Krajnik’s pace — forechecking and backchecking — was noticeable. He was routinely beating opposing players to loose pucks and skating past them with it on his stick.
In the second series after the break, he had a goal and an assist at Arizona State, a weekend he felt was a turning point. The game was slowing down for Krajnik, as he wasn’t thinking about things as much as he did as a freshman or in the first half.
When something went wrong, he thought back to that December meeting.
“Last year, being a freshman, you’re always afraid to make a mistake,” Krajnik said. “One phrase that (Hastings) told me that really stuck with me ... ‘you’re going to make mistakes, but outwork that mistake.’”
Added Hastings: “He’s put the work in and he’s OK being held accountable. I’m glad he’s wearing our jersey.”
It’s not surprising that it took Krajnik some time to get his footing at MSU.
Krajnik, an Eagle River, Alaska native, was originally planning to begin his college hockey career at Alaska Anchorage in 2020-21. However, UAA dropped its hockey program in August of 2020, leaving Krajnik without a place to play.
He ended up staying on campus at Anchorage that season. The coaching staff was still around, and ran practices for Krajnik and some other players who were trying to figure out their next move.
“All the guys around me who had been in college hockey for a little bit, you see that they’re getting opportunities, and you’re just stuck there,” Krajnik said. “You’d proven yourself at the junior level, but not at the college level.
“It was a pretty scary couple of months there.”
A few months after UAA’s season was shut down, Krajnik got a text from fellow Alaska native Tanner Edwards, who was then a freshman at MSU.
“He was like ‘how do you feel about Mankato?’ I was like ‘right now, that would be awesome.’ I didn’t really have any other options at the moment,” Krajnik said with a laugh. “I was just waiting it out.”
An introductory call from MSU associate head coach Todd Knott came a few weeks later, and a call with Hastings followed that.
When the offer officially came, it didn’t take Krajnik long to accept.
“They offered, I think it was at like 5 p.m. the one night. I think I called them back at 7 p.m. that same night and this was home,” Krajnik said with a laugh. “Two hours is pretty generous.”
Krajnik’s rise up the pecking order hasn’t come with a big output on the scoresheet (4-6—10), but it reached its pinnacle with one of the biggest goals in program history Saturday night.
He completed a wild MSU comeback with the overtime winner in the CCHA championship game, making an acrobatic spin move around a defender to work his way into the slot before scoring.
It was the perfect cap to a brilliant second half, and a goal that’ll give Krajnik even more confidence ahead of the NCAA tournament.
After a year without the game and a season on the lineup bubble, Krajnik is enjoying hockey again.
“It’s fun being part of this culture where it’s so selfless. We don’t care who scores, who’s on the PP, who’s on the PK, who makes a mistake,” Krajnik said. “When your team has that type of chemistry, I think it makes the game a lot of fun.”
The third-seeded Mavericks (25-12-1) will take on second-seeded St. Cloud State in the West Region semifinals at 4:02 p.m. Thursday at Fargo, North Dakota.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.