MANKATO — Malik Willingham started the game with one.
Devonte Thedford and Harrison Broadis got one, too. Willingham added another.
If you throw the ball up near the basket, and Minnesota State 7-foot center Kelby Kramer is rolling down the lane, it's an easy assist.
"Our team has really developed our chemistry," Kramer said. "The guards and myself are playing well together, and they do a fantastic job of getting the ball to me."
Kramer had 18 points, 12 on lob dunks, and was a force on the defensive end with 12 rebounds and five blocked shots as Minnesota State defeated St. Cloud State 84-69 in the annual nonconference men's basketball game at Bresnan Arena on Saturday.
Against a pressure man-to-man defense, Kramer was 7 of 8 from the field with six rebounds in the first half, and on the defensive end, he had three blocked shots and altered a few others.
Kramer had two dunks as the Mavericks led 16-5, and he had two more as the lead grew to 25-9 with 9 minutes remaining in the first half, working the pick-and-roll to perfection.
St. Cloud State closed the half with an 8-2 run to close the gap to 42-25.
"I've learned to position myself better on the ball screens, and I have good timing with the guards," Kramer said.
Thedford had the first lob to Kramer in the second half, and the Mavericks used a 13-3 run to open the lead to 57-31 with 15 minutes to play.
The final lob came from Willingham with 7 minutes remaining as the Mavericks kept the lead from 15 to 20 for most of the second half.
"From the first practice until today, Kelby has kept improving," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "He probably had his best practices in the last week. He's getting off that ball screen quicker, and the guards just need to throw it up. He'll go get it."
Thedford and Quincy Anderson each scored 15 points, with Thedford picking up five assists and Anderson grabbing seven rebounds. Malik Willingham scored 10 points.
The Mavericks shot 53.8% and are shooting 57.1% for the season. Opponents are shooting 40.0%.
"We have shot makers on this team," Kramer said. "We try to get inside that 10-foot zone (from the basket) and make plays from there. When we do that, our percentages have been through the roof."
Minnesota State (3-0) opens the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule Tuesday at Concordia-St. Paul.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.