Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.