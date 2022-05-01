Don Krusemark wasn’t born into a wrestling family.
His lifelong love affair with the sport officially started when his parents entered Don and his twin brother, David, into a tournament in fifth grade, but the unofficial matches had already been going on for years.
“We spent a lot of time wrestling on the living room floor,” Krusemark said with a laugh. “Just kind of evolved from there. Just never got away from it.”
Over a half-century later, there isn’t much the former Blue Earth Area standout and longtime Mankato West coach hasn’t done in the sport, and he’s been recognized for his accomplishments in a big way.
In a ceremony last week at Austin, Krusemark was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, which is located in Stillwater, Oklahoma. In October, Krusemark was also inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame.
“I’m humbled to be recognized at the national level,” Krusemark said. “Close to 50 years of being involved in the sport and everything that goes with it — it’s just deeply gratifying.”
Krusemark, a 1974 BEA graduate, was a three-sport standout in high school, also participating in football and baseball.
He wrestled for legendary coach Dick Maher, and Blue Earth finished third in the state tournament his senior season.
Krusemark wasn’t ready to be done on the mat at the end of high school, so he elected to get a two-year degree at Rochester Community College, while also continuing his wrestling career.
He was a two-time junior college state champion at RCC.
“I thought I was pretty good coming out of high school — I wasn’t that good. I had a lot to learn,” Krusemark said with a laugh. “I was able to take that next step at RCC. … I learned how to be a college wrestler there.”
The titles at RCC paved the way for Krusemark to chase his ultimate goal: wrestle in Division I.
Krusemark landed a scholarship at Indiana State, and spent the next two seasons there before graduating in 1978.
“I wanted to wrestle at the highest level that I could, because I didn’t want to go 10 years down the road and say ‘what if,’” Krusemark said. “I wanted to find out if I could actually compete at that level.”
Krusemark earned numerous honors at Indiana State, including being named the school’s “Athlete of the Year,” along with NBA legend, Larry Bird.
His combined college record was 84-28.
“I was able to live my dream … it was Division I and we wrestled the best teams in the land,” Krusemark said. “I found out that I could compete at that level.”
Even after four years of college wrestling, Krusemark still hadn’t gotten his fill.
As he began his career as a teacher and coach, he continued to compete in amateur wrestling tournaments for about another dozen years, and was a five-time Minnesota State Senior Open Champion.
The highlight of Krusemark’s amateur career came in 1980, when he defeated 1972 Olympian Gary Neist 8-2 in a key state-tournament dual.
“I knew he was a Greco-Roman Olympian, which is a lot of upper-body throws, so I just tried to stay away from that,” Krusemark said. “I was able to attack his legs … in that dual meet, that was a big win for us.”
Krusemark arrived at Mankato West in 1987 and coached the wrestling team until 2011, when a hip replacement took away his ability to demonstrate moves and wrestle in practice as he was accustomed to. He’s still the West softball coach.
His record as a high school coach was 415-286-3, and the Scarlets won the Section 2AA title under Krusemark in 2000.
Bill Durbahn, who worked as one of Krusemark’s assistants for more than two decades, first met Krusemark on the mat in an amateur tournament about a year before he was hired at West.
Durbahn marveled at Krusemark’s ability to teach the sport.
“Wrestling you can’t just describe, you have to do it,” Durbahn said. “He definitely would mix it up with the kids, show them how it was done … he was a technician.”
Tim Wussow first met Krusemark when he was a freshman on the Mankato West football team. Krusemark was an assistant football coach, and approached Wussow after practice one day to recruit him to the wrestling team.
Wussow ended up going out for the sport that winter and did it all four years.
“I went out for wrestling to get better at football, and I absolutely fell in love with wrestling. He was the complete reason why,” Wussow said.” He was just such a great role model for us. The passion that he had would make you a better person, and make you a better wrestler.”
Wussow was lucky enough to see it from both sides.
The year after he graduated, Krusemark brought him on as an assistant, a position he held for 17 years, including Krusemark’s final nine.
Wussow felt Krusemark’s passion for the sport was the difference, and he displayed it everyday during practice while demonstrating moves to his athletes, and then after practice in friendly matches with his staff.
Krusemark held himself to a high standard, and the rest of the team followed.
“He’d wrestle every day with everybody,” Wussow said. “I caught many crossface cradles, that’s his go-to move. He would just kick our butts — whoever would stay after.”
“I never saw him leave a practice without wrestling afterwards.”
