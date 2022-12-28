Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain showers early. Then a wintry mix for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.