Senior post Gage McManemy's transition follow-up basket with eight seconds to go Wednesday night enabled Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial to advance in the Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament with a 63-61 semifinal win over New Ulm at Bethany's Sports and Fitness Center.
New Ulm (5-1) built an early 12-3 lead behind junior guard James Osborne's head-on 3-pointer and driving hoop off a turnover. LCWM guard Jack Brockman's 3-pointer and three-point play off a slicing drive to the cup helped stymie things before two triples from junior guard Ethan Anderson pulled the Knights (6-0) within 19-17.
"This was a really fun game," said Brockman, who dropped through 15 points in the intensely-played contest. "We went down early but then we started clicking on defense. We started switching the screens on top and helping out. We started out shooting well and then we kind of cooled off before getting it back towards the end of the game. We were pump faking inside and then hitting the kick-outs. ... This was a big win for us and now we'll have another tough one tomorrow."
LCWM, which connected on 24 of 55 from the field for 43.6 percent compared to the Eagles' 21 of 50 for 42 percent, ended the half on an 18-8 run to assume a 35-29 lead on Brockman's left baseline 3-pointer. Brockman tallied 11 first-half points for the winners while senior forward Drew Dahl fired in a pair of threes and McManemy chipped in three hoops.
"We took a timeout as a reminder to just calm down," Knights' coach Logan Manska said. "They've grown up playing those kids and we can play too. We had to take control of the ball and take a deep breath. We've had multiple games with five guys in double figures this year. If you look at our stats we have a lot of guys averaging between nine and 15 points a game ... It seems like every game it's somebody else."
After McManemy's putback expanded the Knights' lead to 46-36 with 14:01 remaining, some explosive drives to the basket by Osborne along with 6-5 junior Colton Benson's eight free throws kept the Eagles within range. Osborne's right-side 3-pointer pulled New Ulm within 55-52 before Michael Matteson countered with a left baseline 3-pointer.
"It was a fun night and we knew it would be a game of runs," New Ulm coach Matt Dennis said. "You just have to believe and take one possession at a time until it came down to that final possession. The defensive intensity was there and that made it tough to score. I thought our guys really tightened things up down the stretch and tied it up. We just couldn't get that one last stop. .... Both teams really scrapped."
Osborne's acceleration and scintillating dunk evened things at 61 with 19 seconds left. However, the Knights pushed the ball up the court and McManemy was there to kiss a 5-footer off the glass. Benson, who led the Eagles with 20 points, then raced the length of the court to get off a long-range jumper that banged off the front of the rim.
"We needed to score fast and I was able to throw it in," McManemy said. "They're a very tough team to play and we came in really wanting to win it. We fell behind early but then we started doing our thing. Our bench really boosts our energy on the defensive end. We're a family in this locker room and we've been playing together for four years now."
The Knights play Maple River for the championship at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Other games
St. Clair 71, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 57: St Clair's Brandon Meng led the way with 20 points, while Connor Whittet scored 18.
For NRHEG, Daxter Lee finished with 26 points and Will Tuttle added 14 points.
The Cyclones take on Minnesota Valley Lutheran at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Maple River 60, Mankato Loyola 55: Mason Schirmer finished with 16 points for the Eagles, and Hayden Niebuhr scored 14.
Lawson Godfrey led the Crusaders with 17 points, while Simon Morgan had 14 points.
Loyola plays New Ulm for third place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Fairmont 53: Ben Pearson scored 17 points for the Chargers, and Kyler Flunker finished with 13 points.
Levi Pooley led Fairmont with 12 points.
Fairmont plays NRHEG at 6 p.m. Thursday.
