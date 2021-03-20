MANKATO — Marek Mitens made 26 saves as Lake Superior State defeated Bemidji State 4-1 in the semifinals of the WCHA tournament Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Brandon Puricelli, Jacob Bengtsson, Hampus Eriksson and Lukas Kaelble scored goals for the second-seeded Lakers.
Lake Superior State had 21 shots on goal.
The Lakers (18-6-3) play Northern Michigan (11-6-1) in the WCHA championship game at 7:07 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The winner gets an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
