MANKATO — Ashton Calder had a hat trick as the Lake Superior State men’s hockey team beat Northern Michigan 6-3 to win the WCHA Tournament on Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
In Friday’s semifinals, the Wildcats beat Minnesota State 5-1, while the Lakers beat Bemidji State 4-1.
The Wildcats made a comeback after the Lakers got out to a 4-0 lead, eventually cutting that deficit in half, but Calder’s second goal at 11:04 of the third iced the victory.
With the win, the Lakers have qualified for the NCAA Tournament by earning the WCHA’s automatic bid. It will be the Lakers’ first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1996.
The men’s NCAA Tournament selection show is at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
The Free Press
