There isn’t much John Landkamer hasn’t done at Mankato Loyola.
After graduating from the school in 1992, he began working there as a health and physical education teacher in 1998 and hasn’t left.
He’s been a head coach or an assistant for many of the athletic teams and has spent the last 11 years as the school’s activities director.
Next year, Landkamer will take on a new challenge, as he was hired as the school’s grade 6-12 principal.
“I think what I’m looking forward to most is working with all of our teachers and our students and trying to grow enrollment at Loyola. Our enrollment is going up,” Landkamer said. “Just making Loyola a place where people know we’re going to have stability.”
Loyola is undergoing a leadership-structure change, which opened up the new position for Landkamer. Instead of having one principal for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, there will now be a principal for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and another for grades 6 through 12.
In the new role, he won’t be directly involved with athletics and activities for the first time in his Loyola career.
During his high school years, Landkamer was a standout in both baseball and basketball, earning all-conference honors three times in basketball and twice in baseball. Landkamer was on the 1989 state championship baseball team, and took second place in the state basketball tournament in 1990.
He got into coaching immediately after returning to the school as a teacher.
Landkamer was the girls basketball head coach from 1998-2000, baseball head coach from 2000-2004, boys basketball head coach from 2004-2010 and baseball head coach again from 2010-2015.
He also spent numerous years as an assistant for different teams, including the 2002-2003 boys basketball team that went undefeated en route to a state championship.
Being part of that group quickly came to mind as a favorite coaching memory.
“We won every game by double digits (in the state tournament),” Landkamer said. “Just a really fun team to watch.”
Landkamer’s impact as an activities director has gone far beyond the position’s normal job duties. All of his coaching experience has been a great resource for new Loyola coaches.
Sam Carlson has been the boys basketball coach for three seasons, but also works as an assistant for football and baseball.
The two connected quickly when Carlson started coaching at the school five years ago.
“We are both (physical education) teachers along with being three-sport coaches. I definitely leaned on him for a lot of different things when it came to coaching and dealing with the parent aspect of it,” Carlson said. “Just little questions here and there about how to handle different situations. I’ve definitely learned a lot from him the last five years.”
Landkamer is going to miss being directly tied to all the athletic programs, but he’ll enjoy having more nights off in the new role.
“The AD schedule is definitely grueling,” he said. “It’s a lot of long days. Everybody who’s been AD knows what it’s like to do that.”
Carlson is going to miss working closely with Landkamer, but he’s got a feeling the new role won’t take him too far from the fields, courts, courses and arenas.
Landkamer is a Loyola sports lifer, and a new job won’t change that.
“Everyday I get to school, it’s usually I go to his office and we talk about the game that happened last night, or what’s going on in our conference or section,” Carlson said. “I definitely think he will stay up on that.
“I don’t see that going away. I think it’s a big part of his life.”
