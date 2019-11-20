ST. PETER — Graduation has been very tough on the Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball roster the last couple of years, with some of the most prolific scorers, rebounders and passers in program history having moved on.
But that just opens an opportunity for a younger player who hasn’t gotten the minutes to finally make impact on the program.
“We have a large group of juniors that have been waiting patiently,” coach Laurie Kelly said. “Many of these juniors were part of the Sweet 16 team (in 2018) that was one of the most successful here so they know what it takes. But it might be more of a collaborative effort on both ends this year.”
Gustavus, which has no seniors on the roster, will lean on a large junior class and some exciting freshmen this season, which began Saturday with an 84-53 nonconference victory against Luther, a team that defeated the Gusties 71-64 last season. Gustavus also played a nonconference game Tuesday at Martin Luther.
“It’s nice to get a couple of nonconference games under our belt,” junior guard Gabby Bowlin said. “After beating a team that beat us last year, we have a lot more confidence in ourselves.”
Paige Richert, a 6-foot-0 junior, averaged 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds and shot 49.8% from the field last season. Guard Ava Gonsorowski averaged 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Both players started all 27 games last season. Bowlin started 16 games, averaging 3.6 points and making 45 steals, which ranked third on the team.
In the season-opener, Caitlin Rorman, a freshman from Blue Earth Area, had 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and freshman Anna Sanders scored 10 points. All 11 players that saw game action scored at least two points.
“I’m very excited about this freshman class,” Kelly said. “Caitlin was just three assists away from a triple-double in her first college game. I think she’ll be in the mix for the (MIAC) freshman of the year. Maddy (Rice) is a 3-point shooter with the same kind of work ethic as her sister (Miranda Rice). Anna is a backup point guard, but she had 10 points in the first game. These freshmen are always in the gym, trying to get better.”
With a more balanced attack and so many new faces, Kelly said she’ll have to be more patient with this group, setting smaller, attainable goals as players gain more experience. The Gusties are deep at the wings and a little thin at the post, especially with sophomores Betsy Schoenrock and Sienna Wiebusch both lost after offseason knee injuries.
Against Luther, the Gusties handled the defensive pressure and athleticism, hitting 8 of 17 from 3-point range, which was not an area of strength last season.
“We lost our top two scorers so everyone is finding their roles,” Bowlin said. “Everyone can score and play more minutes. Everyone needs to step up, and everyone contributed (in the first game). It was fun to see.”
Gustavus had won 20 or more games in three straight seasons before slipping to 15-12 last season. Gustavus remains the only team to qualify every season for the MIAC tournament, which began in 2001. Even though the roster has seen significant change, Kelly said expectations will remain high.
“I think we have a lot of potential,” Kelly said. “We have a lot to learn and grow, and we’ll have to be patient. We don’t want things to be too overwhelming.”
The Gusties begin MIAC play Saturday at home against Macalester.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.