A choppy first half was over, and the Mankato East boys basketball team had found some traction, leading 51-43 with 5 minutes to play.
But the Cougars didn’t score for the next four minutes, allowing Marshall to rally.
“Our transition defense wasn’t very good,” East coach Joe Madson said. “They had a layup and a 3 off transition, and that eight-point lead was three in a hurry. It’s a game of runs. We had a spurt, then they came right back.”
Marshall (28-2) finished the game on a 22-7 run, defeating the Cougars 65-58 in the Section 2AAA boys basketball championship game Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
It was just the second loss of the season for East, which defeated Marshall 64-57 in a nonconference game Jan. 11 at the East gym.
“It’s shocking,” senior center Jordan Merseth said. “I can’t believe I’m not going to play with these guys again.”
Pal Kueth’s dunk punctuated East’s strong start, leading 9-3 after three minutes.
But Marshall put together an 18-1 run, taking advantage of turnovers, to build the lead to 21-10 at the 8-minute mark.
East and Marshall traded baskets for the final seven minutes, and Joich Gong’s 3-pointer, his second of the half, pulled the Cougars within 34-26 at halftime.
“We weren’t playing defense like we can,” Gong said. “They’re a good defensive team, well-coached. They played better than us tonight.”
East played with a little more urgency to start the second half. Merseth hit a rare 3-pointer, and East stayed close. Gong hit another 3-pointer to start a nine-point run, and his two free throws gave East the lead at 42-41, the first time the Cougars has been ahead since 10-9.
“They got back on defense,” coach Madson said. “Transition is the best part of our game, and we couldn’t get that going for a while.”
East eventually grew the lead to 51-43 with 5 minutes to go but scored only seven points the rest of the way, with senior Jax Madson fouling out with 3:32 to play and only seven points.
“I thought we had it,” Gong said. “But it’s a game of runs. That happens.”
Gong finished with 20 points, reaching 1,000 for his career. He made four 3-pointers. Merseth had 11 points and seven rebounds.
“Joich was terrific, and Jordan answered the bell,” coach Madson said. “Dom (Bangu), Grant (Hermer) ... they gave us good minutes. Jax got into trouble. I think he wanted it too much.”
Marshall point guard Bryce Lance, who didn’t play in the regular-season game at East, scored 15 points. Marshall had a 38-25 advantage in rebounding.
Marshall advances to the Class AAA tournament and is scheduled to play Wednesday. The Minnesota State High School League is expecting to make a decision soon on the status of next week’s tournament.
