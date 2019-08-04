ST. PAUL — Duluth native Ethan Finlay scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time, Vito Mannone had five saves for his second consecutive shutout and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Sunday.
Mannone has shutouts in three of his last four games. Minnesota (11-7-5) is unbeaten, with five wins, in its last seven.
Portland's Larrys Mabiala was called for a hand ball in the area and, after video review confirmed the call, Finlay converted from the spot in the second minute of stoppage time.
The Timbers had 57% possession and controlled much of the action but couldn't convert. Sebastian Blanco missed wide on a chance in the third minute and his long-range shot in the 16th was tipped over the crossbar by Mannone — who made a double-save in the 29th minute. Brian Fernandez first-timed a shot off the post in the 78th and his header in the 82nd slipped just over the crossbar.
The Timbers (9-9-4) had their six game unbeaten streak snapped.
Minnesota United and Portland will play again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Allianz Field in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup.
Statement game
During an MLS game between D.C. United and the Philadelphia Union on Sunday, Alejandro Bedoya made a statement about gun violence in the nation's capital.
After scoring a goal for Philadelphia, Bedoya ran to an on-field microphone and shouted to the crowd: "Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let's go!"
Bedoya earlier tweeted about recent gun violence in Texas and Ohio that killed 29 people.
The 32-year-old Bedoya has played for the U.S. national team.
Coach 3 for Cinci
FC Cincinnati hired Ron Jans on Sunday as their third head coach in their first MLS season.
The expansion team fired Alan Koch in May. Yoann Damet directed the club as interim head coach and will remain as an assistant.
"We are excited to get Ron involved with the team as soon as possible and leading us the rest of the season," general manager Gerard Nijkamp said. "He has a pedigree of success and guiding strong clubs, especially through difficult transitions to championships.
Jans has directed eight clubs in Europe. The 60-year-old Dutchman coached PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie from 2013-17, working with FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp. Jans was most recently technical director at FC Groningen.
Last-place Cincinnati is 5-17-2.
