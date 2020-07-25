MANKATO -- Mankato Royals 18U West/Loyola scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Mankato Royals 18U East 4-3 in a Southern Minny league baseball game Saturday at Franklin Rogers Park.
In the final at-bat, West/Loyola loaded the bases without a hit. Matthew Helget had an RBI single, and Max Goertzen drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. The winning run scored on a wild pitch.
Helget was 2 for 3, and Ben Maes had an RBI single for West/Loyola. Cam Stuve pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing only one earned run, and Hayden Mellen got the final out for the victory.
Brandon Schendel was 2 for 4 for East, and Isaac Turner had a double.
West/Loyola (6-5) plays a doubleheader at Rochester Mayo today. East plays Tuesday at Faribault.
The Free Press
