Freshman guard Macy Birkholz’s pair of 3-pointers sparked a 16-3 surge Friday night as Mankato East grinded out a 60-54 girls basketball nonconference win over Mankato West at the West gym.
Junior guard Mackenzie Schweim put through a game-high 21 points as the Cougars (11-3) defeated West for the first time in head coach Rob Stevermer’s four-year tenure.
Junior forward Lexi Karge added nine points and grabbed off 12 rebounds for East.
West received 16 points from junior guard Lani Schoper, along with 14 points from Bri Stoltzman, 13 from Annika Younge and 11 from Emily Fitterer.
“We had a good game plan coming into this, and we really came out with a lot of effort,” Schweim said. “We wanted to focus on our spacing and moving the ball around on offense. We were hoping for longer possessions and playing good defense. We really focused on boxing out on the boards because they’re good rebounders. As far as turnovers, we stayed poised and had good possessions.”
West, which trailed 27-23 at the break, gave up a layup to Peyton Stevermer to begin the second half before Schoper’s steal and ensuing three-point play began an 18-7 run which produced a 41-38 lead on Younge’s inside basket and free throw with 7:39 to go.
East countered when Karge’s cutting-to-the-hoop basket and Birkholz’s right-side 3-pointer ignited the decisive run. After Isabelle Schott converted a twisting inside bucket, Birkholz drained another triple in front of Schweim’s two free throws and transition tally.
West (11-2) trimmed the deficit to 57-52 on Stoltzman’s two foul shots with 51 seconds to go. However, Birkholz’s layup sealed things.
“We’ve had a couple of close ones over the years so hopefully this shows we’re maturing and making better decisions under pressure,” coach Stevermer said. “I think we’re trusting each other more and there’s no doubt we played much better defense than the first time we played them. We knew we’d have to rebound and defend their 3-point shooting a lot better. ... We knew to be successful we’d need long possessions and be patient but persistent.”
West jumped out to a 12-6 lead behind a trio of 3-pointers from Schoper. East began to get more into the offensive flow from that point on as Schweim’s14-point first half sent the Cougars into the locker room with a four-point lead. Schoper tallied 11 of her 16 points over the opening 18 minutes.
“This was kind of the game we expected,” Scarlets’ coach Julia Battern said. “We knew they were going to show up and play hard. I thought their whole team did a good job of crashing the boards. I thought our defense was pretty decent in the first half and really made them work for any looks they had. They were able to get some O boards down the stretch and that was a killer.”
Stoltzman scored 12 points in the second half for the Scarlets, who were outrebounded 30-24. Stevermer ended up with seven points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Cougars, who connected on 22 of 44 for 50% compared to West’s 17 of 42 for 40.4%.
“Both teams brought the intensity right up until the end,” Stoltzman said. “We should have brought more defensive intensity. We made some adjustments at halftime, but it wasn’t enough to get us through.”
West played without injured junior forward Teresa Kiewiet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.