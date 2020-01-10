The Free Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls outscored Minnesota State 12-3 in the final five minutes, rallying for a 71-64 victory in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Friday.
The Mavericks led 36-32 at halftime and were up 46-38 before the Cougars made a comeback. Sioux Falls’ first lead of the second half came at 63-61 with 3:37 to play.
Cameron Kirksey led Minnesota State, which had won four straight, with 16 points and four rebounds. Kevin Krieger scored 11 points, making three 3-pointers, to go with four rebounds and four assists, and Kelby Kramer had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Sioux Falls (12-3, 8-1 in Northern Sun) was 17 of 20 at the free-throw line, while the Mavericks made only 11 of 18.
Minnesota State (7-8, 5-4) plays at Southwest Minnesota State today.
Women’s basketball: Sioux Falls ended the first quarter on an 8-1 run, then outscored the Mavericks 26-10 to start the second quarter, building an early lead that led to a 91-68 victory over Sioux Falls in a Northern Sun game.
The loss ended Minnesota State’s three-game winning streak.
The Mavericks shot 50% from the field in the first quarter, then made only 16 of 56 shots (28.6%) the rest of the way, including 2 of 14 from 3-point range.
Taylor Drost and Kristi Fett each had 13 points and five rebounds. Joey Batt added 10 points and six rebounds.
Sioux Falls made 13 of 24 3-pointers.
The Mavericks (9-4, 6-3) play Southwest Minnesota State tonight in Marshall.
