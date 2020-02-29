MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran's persistent effort kept things close until a late-game defensive surge propelled the Vikings to a 92-82 win over St. Scholastica Saturday in the men's Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championship game at the Sports and Fitness Center.
Bethany (21-6) trailed a majority of the fast-paced contest before Brian Smith sparked a game-ending 27-8 burst with his aggressive defensive play. Smith ended up with 11 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Vikings, who also received 29 points and 13 rebounds from tournament MVP Trenton Krueger. Jared Milinkovich added 25 points for the Vikings.
"I just needed the determination to guard and I went out there and played my heart out," Smith said. "We know if we defend that our offense will take care of itself because we all believe and trust in each other. We just came out there in the second half and played for each other."
St. Scholastica (15-13) built a 29-19 lead midway through the first half when Jack Silgen, who led the Saints with 22 points and 10 rebounds, converted a driving hoop. Milinkovich's left baseline 3-pointer then sparked a 15-5 run that produced a 34-34 tie on 6-8 freshman center Hunter Nielsen's putback. Krueger added a head-on triple and a two-handed jam.
However, the Saints managed to take a 49-43 lead into the locker room when Silgen's two baskets finished off a half-ending 8-2 run.
St. Scholastica continued its strong play in the early stages of the second half in grabbing a 56-47 advantage on Silgen's 7-foot jump-hook with 16:39 to go. Milinkovich's two driving hoops along with Smith's move to the rack and Mayfield's 8-foot runner closed the gap to 56-55.
"We just kept attacking the basket like we've done all season," Milinkovich said. "We knew we needed to get some stops to win the game so we buckled down and locked down for five or six possessions in a row."
After Silgen's 8-foot jump hook put the Saints ahead 74-65 with 7:52 remaining, Bethany's tenacious defense fueled an 18-2 run that was capped by Milinkovich's layup off a Smith steal and Mayfield assist.
"We finally found ways to get stops and get in our transition," Bethany coach Matt Fletcher said. "Things weren't going our way, but they just stuck to it and found a way. These guys play together and never quit, you couldn't ask for a better group."
Bethany closed things out by continuing to stay aggressive defensively while not letting up on the offensive end. The Vikings connected on 37 of 71 from the field for 52.1 percent compared to the Saints' 29 of 70 for 41.4 percent.
"We never give up because we know what we can do," Krueger said. "We got stops toward the end and that allowed us to get out and run a little more. We were able to comeback and then we really felt it at the end."
The Division III tournament pairings will be announced Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.