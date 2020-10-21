When Jim Hitchcock moved to southern Minnesota about 12 years ago, he saw there was a need for strength and conditioning in many of the smaller school districts.
Hitchcock, a physical therapist at the Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic and a certified athletic trainer, knew training was happening to varying degrees, but exercise science is constantly evolving and it’s not always easy to get high school athletes access to that information.
It’s also not easy to find an efficient way to educate athletes, as Hitchcock is just one person with a full-time job.
However, through a partnership with Minnesota State and some of its exercise science students, Hitchcock has found a unique way to help students at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial take their training to the next level.
“A lot of these people that are coming out with their degrees, they’re looking for something they can do short-term,” Hitchcock said. “If it was just me doing it, I just wouldn’t have the time that they need.”
For years, Hitchcock has been having interns lead sessions at LCWM, and it’s worked well. Dylan Gibson, a recent Minnesota State graduate, was one of those interns in January, but he’s since gotten a full-time position working with Hitchcock at the clinic, which has allowed the program to take the next step.
With Gibson leading the way, the clinic is now hosting sessions at LCWM before and after school three times per week. Sessions usually last about an hour and include high school and middle school students. They are becoming increasingly popular, as Gibson said he’s getting around 40 students at a typical morning session.
The best part: the school and the clinic have a partnership that allows the sessions to be free of charge for the students.
“If you were to go to a third party, some sort of training facility, they may be charging $300-400 a month,” Gibson said.
Hitchcock’s goal is to create a more holistic approach to training that prioritizes good process and proper biomechanics. Gibson is at all sessions as part of his new role, helping athletes to improve techniques while also offering a more personalized approach for those who attend.
Athletes enter weightlifting results into an app on their phones so Gibson can track of their progress and help if someone is struggling. When it comes to speed training, athletes’ progress is tracked through laser timing systems that are generally only found at colleges.
Beyond the training, there’s also a classroom part of each session, in which Gibson covers topics like progressive overload and the difference between good and bad calories.
As numbers continue to rise, Gibson hopes to spend more time on classroom topics.
“We don’t just address strength training,” Gibson said. “We want to address nutrition, the physiological aspect of training, sleep and anything else that we can factor in.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.