Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial is unseeded and will face No. 1 Providence Academy in the opening round of the Class AA girls basketball tournament Wednesday.

The Knights (29-1) and Providence (27-2) play at 6 p.m. at Williams Arena.

The other quarterfinal matchups on Wednesday are No. 2 Goodhue against Crosby-Ironton, No. 3 Albany against Perham and No. 4 New London-Spicer against Minnehaha Academy.

LCWM defeated Southwest Christian 48-40 on Friday to win the Section 2 championship for the second straight season.

