After seeing a 13-point halftime lead evaporate, the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial boys basketball team maintained its composure to pull away from Fairmont 60-47 Wednesday night in a semifinal game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament at Bethany’s Sports and Fitness Center.
LCWM (7-2) scored the final eight points of the opening half to take a 36-23 lead on junior power forward Gage McManemy’s inside basket in the waning seconds. Junior guard Drew Dahl hit a driving 7-footer and a 3-pointer off the right baseline in the surge.
“We just talked about battling through adversity during a timeout,” Knights’ coach Logan Manska said. “Things like this are going to happen in big games against good teams. You’re going to stall out at times on offense. You prefer not to, but at times you’re going to have to battle through adversity. It started on the defensive end for us tonight.
“Offensively, things were tough right away to start the second half. We weren’t getting a whole lot of looks and we weren’t running things so we kind of stalled out for a little bit. We got a couple of steals and transition layups to get us going on that run six minutes into the second half. These guys have seen a lot of things over the past couple of years so they’re prepared for different things.”
Fairmont (3-4) held the Knights scoreless for six minutes. Sophomore guard Zack Wells used a nifty spin move to tally a driving banker to snap a 9-0 Cardinals’ spurt. However, sophomore guard Levi Pooley nailed a trio of medium-range jumpers in front of Armando Hernandez’s 8-footer to tie things at 38 with 10:05 to go. Zachary Jorgensen and Jacob Crissinger led the Cardinals with 11 points each.
“They made a run at us so we needed to come back and push through it,” Wells, who hit from a variety of spots in putting through a game-high 20 points, said. “We turned it over a few times and our emotions kind of got the best of us. We like to get good looks and pass the ball around so not any one person has to score all the points. We like to get everybody involved and score as a team.
“We’ve got a lot of good shooters so we like to drive and kick. It was fun to get that dunk because it gets the crowd going. We put a lot of work in as a team over the summer because we wanted to change the culture here and make our sports better.”
Wells nailed a right-side 3-pointer to ignite an 11-0 burst which put the Knights in front 49-38 on his two-handed jam off a turnover with 7:17 remaining. After Fairmont pulled within 52-44 on Crissinger’s trifecta, McManemy’s hoop began a game-ending 8-3 run which included a slicing drive and left-handed banker from Wells. Senior guard Miles Flack totaled 14 points for the winners, who also received 11 points from Dahl.
“We just kept up the intensity and played as a team,” Flack said. “We like our guys in the corner and we drive to find them. We kept the defense going and kept battling the whole time as a team. ... We really attacked and shared the ball well.”
LCWM, which lost the boards 26-22 and committed fewer turnovers 14-10, connected on 21 of 37 from the field for 57% compared to the Cards’ 18 of 45 for 40%.
LCWM will play St. Clair in the championship at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Other games
St. Clair 57, Mankato Loyola 46: Devin Embacher finished with 18 points for the Cyclones in their semifinal victory.
Derek Zeldenrust scored 14 points for St. Clair, and Tom Loeffler added 11 points.
For Loyola, Kolton Kunz led the way with 20 points.
The Crusaders will play Fairmont in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 60, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52: Porter Peterson scored 31 points for the Panthers.
Daxter Lee added 14 points for NRHEG, and Tyrone Wilson scored 10.
The Chargers were led by Ben Pearson, who scored 20 points.
The Panthers play Maple River in the fifth-place game Thursday.
Maple River 71, St. Croix Lutheran 36: Ethan Fischer scored 22 points for the Eagles.
Zach Herrmann added 15 points for Maple River, and Mason Schirmer had 12 points.
St. Croix Lutheran finishes the tournament against MVL Thursday.
